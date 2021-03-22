Courtney Tseng Transferring to USC After 2021 Princeton Graduation

After she graduates from Princeton this spring, Courtney Tseng has announced her transfer to USC to use her last year of eligibility.

Nothing but gratitude for my friends and teammates at Princeton… but you always find your way back home! I am SO excited to announce that upon graduating this spring, I will be finishing up my last year of eligibility at USC next year. ✌🏽💛❤️ #fighton

TOP TIMES

200 free – 1:48.62

500 free – 4:45.70

1000 free – 9:52.27

1650 free – 16:34.34

100 back – 55.56

200 back – 1:59.61

The entire Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season for all winter sports in November, so Tseng only swam with Princeton for three seasons. Rather than staying at Princeton for a fifth year, she’ll instead opt for a year at USC, which is less than an hour’s drive from her hometown of Fullerton. Tseng trained with La Mirada Armada before heading to Princeton in fall 2017.

Tseng’s lifetime bests in the 500 free and 1650 free are from the 2020 Ivy League Championships, where she finished fourth in the 500 and eighth in the 1650.

Tseng recently competed at the Sectionals in St. George, Utah, where she hit a lifetime best in the 100 back (55.56).

USC is rebuilding its distance group, and Tseng would’ve been their best 500 freestyler this season by over seven seconds. She also would’ve been their top miler (they didn’t have anyone compete in that event this year).