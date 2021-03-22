Virginia Climsb to 12th in All-Time Rankings for NCAA Event Titles

The Virginia women now rank in the top 10 all-time in NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships event titles.

After winning 6 events en route to the program’s first-ever swimming & diving national championship, Virginia jumped from 18th place in the all-time rankings to a tie for 12th place with 12 event titles in school history.

That means the Virginia women doubled their all-time NCAA victories in just one meet.

Previous Cavalier titles include a pair of victories in each the 500 and 1650 frees from Olympian Leah Smith in 2015 and 2016, two distance free wins from Cara Lane (1500 meter in 2000, 1650 yard in 2001). With three more from Paige Madden, winning the 200, 500, and 1650 frees last week, that continues Virginia’s distance tradition.

The Cavaliers also picked up their first relay title in the 800 free relay (though entering the meets, the expectation was for them to win at least 2 or 3 relays). Kate Douglass’ day 2 win the 50 free and Alex Walsh’s day 2 win the 200 IM were both firsts for that program.

North Carolina State, who came away from the meet with 5 event titles, made a big leap in the rankings as well. Prior to this season, they had just 1 NCAA event title ever, a Kristen Davies 3-meter diving win from 2009.

They now rank 14th all-time in count of individual NCAA event titles.

Indiana’s 1 diving title from freshman Tarrin Gilliland is the 16th title in program history. That was the 3rd time Indiana has won the platform diving title. Half of their 16 titles are breaststroke crowns from Lilly King.

Michigan picked up 3 swimming titles – Maggie MacNeil in the 100 fly and 100 free, and Olivia Carter in the 200 fly – and are now tied with Virginia with 12 all-time titles.

With 2 diving titles, Minnesota jumped into a tie with Virginia from 14th to 12th. Bacon has 4 of the Gophers’ 12 all-time titles. All of those titles are from either diving (8) or breaststroke (4) events.

Alabama’s one title moves them from 2 to 3 all-time wins, which moved them from one of 38 teams that have won at least 2 titles to one of 31 schools with at least 3 titles.

Alabama’s win came in the meet-closing 400 free relay, which was the first relay title in program history. Previously they had a diving title from Lane Bassham on 3-meter in 2004 and a 50 yard breaststroke title from Angelika Knipping in 1983. In the first two years of women’s swimming at the NCAA Championships, 1982 and 1983, titles were offered in the 50 yard stroke and 100 yard IM races.

Cal won their 75th title and Stanford won their 177th title. Both schools rank among the top 4 all-time.

ALL 2021 NCAA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS

800 Free Relay- Virginia (Kyla Valls, Paige Madden, Ella Nelson, Alex Walsh), 6:52.56

200 Free Relay- Cal (Eloise Riley, Emily Gantriis, Elise Garcia, Izzy Ivey), 1:25.78 *Pool Record

500 Free- Paige Madden (Virginia), 4:33.61

200 IM- Alex Walsh (Virginia), 1:51.87

50 Free- Kate Douglass (Virginia), 21.13

1-meter Diving- Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 357.20

400 Medley Relay- NC State (Katharine Berkoff, Sophie Hansson, Kylee Alons, Julia Poole), 3:24.95 *U.S. Open/NCAA Record

400 IM- Brooke Forde (Stanford), 4:01.57 *Pool Record

100 Fly- Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 48.89 *U.S. Open/NCAA Record

200 Free- Paige Madden (Virginia), 1:42.35

100 Breast- Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.23 *Pool Record

100 Back- Katharine Berkoff (NC State ), 49.74 *Pool Record

3-meter Diving- Sarah Bacon (Minnnesota), 408.60

200 Medley Relay- NC State (Katharine Berkoff, Sophie Hansson, Sirena Rowe, Kylee Alons), 1:33.18

1650 Free- Paige Madden (Virginia), 15:41.86

200 Back- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin), 1:48.32

100 Free- Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 46.02 *Pool Record

200 Breast- Sophie Hansson (NC State), 2:03.86 *Pool Record

200 Fly- Olivia Carter (Michigan), 1:51.33

Platform Diving- Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana), 338.40

400 Free Relay- Alabama (Morgan Scott, Kalia Antoniou, Flora Molnar, Cora Dupre), 3:09.78

All-Time Ranks, Individual Event Titles, NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships