Todd DeSorbo Wanted UVA to “Disrupt” the NCAA Championships

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS RECAP

We sat down with UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo fresh off of his first NCAA title in team history. DeSorbo reflects on the performance his team put up throughout the weekend as well as his coaching style of being conscious to not put pressure on his athletes. He also comments on the historic 1-2 finish for the ACC, saying it was a goal of his for his team to be disruptive at this meet, knowing that only 3 teams had finished in the top 2 at NCAAs over the past decade.

