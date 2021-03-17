The 2021 NCAA Women’s Pick ‘Em Contest is CLOSED! Follow Your Picks Here!

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After 2 years of waiting, the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have returned. That means that the women’s Pick ‘Em Contest is closed, and it’s time to give out some prizes.

Note: Scoring for days 1 & 2 will be combined.

Each daily winner will receive an A3 Performance Applique Hoodie, while one grand prize winner will receive a prize pack that includes: A3 BackpackA3 Dome Cap, one pair of A3 Performance Fuse X Goggles, and a VICI Tech suit.

We’ll also be tracking our official SwimSwam preview selections all week, so see if you can beat the staffers.

Miss entering the women’s meet? There’s still time to enter the men’s Pick ‘Em Contest before next week’s meet! Click here for details.

Below, see your picks so that you can track your progress throughout the meet.

