NCSA Day 2 Finals: Sheble, Sim, Wanezek Sisters Look to Compete for Titles

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

Girl’s Finals Preview

After finishing as the top two seeds in prelims of the 200 fly this morning by over a second, the Sheble sisters, Grace and Caroline, will look to finish with the two fastest times again tonight. The pair was just off of their best times in the event, with Grace’s best time being from this same meet a year ago and Caroline’s being from earlier this month. Last year Grace finished as the runner-up, while Caroline finished in 19th, swimming 4 seconds slower than she did this morning in prelims.

In the 50 back it will be two other pairs of sisters competing in the A-final. Abigail and Margaret Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club and Levenia and Letitia Sim of TnT Swimming all qualified for the A-final of the event. Going into finals, Margaret Wanezek, who is only 15, holds the fastest time of 24.62, barely more than a tenth of a second ahead of the second seed Jessica Geriane of Academy Bullets. Letitia Sim has already been faster than her time from prelims, having led off the 200 medley relay on day one in 24.1.

The 200 breast features Letitia Sim and Grace Sheble entering finals with the top two times, 2:11.95 and 2:12.66. While Sheble swam to a lifetime best in prelims, Sim was well off of her best, a 2:09.65 from last November. Josephine Fuller was the only other girl to dip below 2:14.0 in prelims, touching in 2:13.02 to enter finals seeded third.

Rounding out the women’s finals session will be the top-16 teams in the 800 free relay, of which Nova of Virginia has the fastest seed time of 7:14.66. The fastest relay to swim in the morning session finished in 7:30.62.

Men’s Finals Preview

The men’s 200 fly will feature a trio of swimmers all within half a second of each other: Mateo Miceli, Mason Mathias, and Holden Smith. Of the three, Miceli holds the fastest time, and only time under 1:46, at 1:45.87. His prelims time was over a second off of his lifetime best from December, so expect to see an impressive time drop in finals.

The 50 back will be extremely competitive, with only just over half of a second separating the 8 boys in the A-final. After prelims, Nathaniel Germonprez holds the fastest time, a 22.08.

In a race that could be one of the fastest of the night, Aidan Duffy holds the fastest time out of prelims in the 200 breast. This morning, Duffy, who finished in 1:57.64, was the fastest of 5 boys who dipped below the 2:00 barrier. Duffy’s time puts him already faster than the UNC-Wilmington school record, where he will swim next year. The second seed out of this morning is Luke Barr, whose best time in the event is 1:56.05, making him a series threat to win the event tonight.

Long Island Aquatic Club holds the fastest seed time in the 800 free relay tonight (6:36.51), almost 4 seconds faster than second seed Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. The fastest swim from this morning was New Albany Aquatic Club at 6:44.92.