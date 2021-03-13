Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest is Here!

It’s bold predictions time… we’re launching our annual Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest with a tweaked scoring format and a lineup of great prizes! This year’s contest is sponsored by GMX, which will provide the

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 5 points
  • 3rd – 4 points
  • 4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

We’re streamlining our team picks scoring, awarding 10 points for picking the winning team and 5 points for each correctly-guessed team after that:

  • 1st – 10
  • 2nd-10th – 5

Picks will close at 4PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 24th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

Note: this year, we’ve solved a technical limitation that we’ve had in the past that made it impossible to change your mind on the team selections once a team had been clicked. The “JK” columns are designed for any such errors. If you don’t need them, feel free to leave them blank!

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes

JCO
1 hour ago

Link is going to women’s pick’em

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  JCO
44 minutes ago

Fixed

Sun Yangs Hammer
1 minute ago

Picked Sun Yang to deck enter and win it all

