The 2021 Men’s NCAA Championship Pick ‘Em Contest is Here!

It’s bold predictions time… we’re launching our annual Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest with a tweaked scoring format and a lineup of great prizes! This year’s contest is sponsored by GMX, which will provide the

Not sure who to pick? Check here for our official event-by-event previews.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

We’re streamlining our team picks scoring, awarding 10 points for picking the winning team and 5 points for each correctly-guessed team after that:

1st – 10

2nd-10th – 5

Picks will close at 4PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 24th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

By using the new Google Forms format, you CAN go in and edit your responses up until 4 PM on Wednesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

Note: this year, we’ve solved a technical limitation that we’ve had in the past that made it impossible to change your mind on the team selections once a team had been clicked. The “JK” columns are designed for any such errors. If you don’t need them, feel free to leave them blank!

Daily Winners: A one year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine

A one year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine Grand Prize Winner: A one year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine, and one 25-meter/25-yard X1- pro resistance training device – a $997 value.

See the 25m/25y X1-PRO

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must: