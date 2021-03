2021 SwimSwam Men’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest – Day 1 Results

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was a fun second night at the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship, and an electric team battle, with the defending champion Cal Bears just 27 points ahead of the Texas Longhorns, is due up.

Alternatively, in the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em contest, one user, Erol, has separated themselves from the pack on day 1 of the competition.

Erol picked the top 4 exactly right in the 800 free relay and so far has picked all but 1 winner correctly. Erol missed Jake Magahey of Georgia in the 500 free, but then again so did most entries: only 36 out of 658 entries, about 5.5%, correctly picked the upset by the Georgia freshman. The favorite was Florida’s Kieran Smith, who is twice-over the fastest swimmer in history in the event.

Otherwise, the big favorites have won most of the races so far in the meet, with Cal’s victory in the 200 free relay being about a 50/50 split as the only other non-dominant-favorite result.

Days 1 & 2 Event Winners:

800 Free Relay – Texas (Drew Kibler, Austin Katz, Carson Foster, Jake Sannem) – 6:07.25

200 Free Relay – Cal (Bjorn Seeliger, Ryan Hoffer , Daniel Carr, Nate Biondi) – 1:14.36

, Daniel Carr, Nate Biondi) – 1:14.36 500 Free – Jake Magahey , Georgia, Fr. – 4:07.97

, Georgia, Fr. – 4:07.97 200 IM – Shaine Casas , Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:39.53

, Texas A&M, Jr. – 1:39.53 50 Free – Ryan Hoffer , Cal, Sr. – 18.33

, Cal, Sr. – 18.33 1-Meter Diving – Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr. – 435.60

400 Medley Relay – Texas (Chris Staka, Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang, Daniel Krueger) – 3:00.23

In a twist, Erol, while earning big bragging rights from a big first day, won’t earn anything more than that. In fact, the top 4 finishers on day 1 are all ineligible for prizes. That means that “gobruno” with 74 points will win the day 1 prize: a 1-year subscription to SwimSwam Magazine.

Remember: the overall winner of the contest gets a magazine subscription and one 25-meter/25-yard X1- pro resistance training device – a $997 value.

Day 1 & Overall Standings