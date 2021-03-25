2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
The action continues in Greensboro with the second night of finals of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships. After the 800 free relay, Texas holds the current lead over Cal, Texas A&M, Florida, NC State, and Georgia. The night will kick off with the 200 free relay, where Florida holds the top seed yet a strong Cal spring crew will be aiming to defend their 2019 title.
Into the individual events, Georgia’s Jake Magahey and Arizona’s Brooks Fail both went under the Greensboro pool record to score the middle lanes in the 500 free. However, American record holder Kieran Smith of Florida will be on the prowl. In the 200 IM, Cal freshman Destin Lasco impressed in the first prelims heat with a pool record swim of 1:40.61 to score the top seed. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas will swim next to Lasco with his lifetime best of 1:38.95, ahead of Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Carson Foster. Cal senior Ryan Hoffer, who became the 2nd-fastest 50-yard free performer in history this morning, leads the splash-and-dash over Georgia’s Dillon Downing and Cal’s Bjorn Seelinger.
After the 1-meter diving finals, the 400 medley relay will close out the evening, where Texas, Indiana, Cal, and Florida will compete in the top-seeded heat.
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY ONE)
- Texas 40
- California 34
- Texas A&M 32
- Florida 30
- NC State 28
- Georgia 26
- Stanford 24
- Louisville 22
- Indiana 18
- Virginia Tech 14
- Michigan 12
- Arizona 10
- Virginia 8
- Ohio St 6
- Missouri 4
- Notre Dame 2
200 Free Relay – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- American Record: 1:14.50, NC State — 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- Meet Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009
- Pool Record: 1:15.34, NC State — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 1:14.46
- 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:15.54
500 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- American Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- U.S. Open Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- Meet Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2019
- Pool Record:
- 2019 Champion: Townley Haas (Texas), 4:08.19
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith (Florida), 4:06.32
200 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019
- Pool Record:
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91
50 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- American Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Meet Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- Pool Record:
- 2019 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.63
- 2020 Top Performer: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.87
1-Meter Diving – FINALS
- Meet Record: 473.75, Kristian Ipsen (Stanford) — 2013
- Pool Record: 443.15, Nick McCroy (Duke) — 2014
- 2021 Prelims Leader: Juan Hernandez (LSU), 380.55
400 Medley Relay – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
- American Record: 3:01.51, Cal — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
- Meet Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017
- Pool Record: 3:02.80, Louisville — 2020
- 2019 Champion: Indiana, 2:59.70
- 2020 Top Performer: Texas, 3:01.51
Coach Dave Durden and I met in an ice cream shop just outside of Berkeley about 6 months ago. I introduced myself and I told him I was a big fan of his. He showed me his plan for night 2 of NCAA championships. We looked over it for hours and I finally gave him the OK. I’ve never seen him since. Coach Durden, if you’re reading this, know that I respect you. And quite frankly, I love you. I’ll never forget what we had. -Coach Rob
My predictions for tonight:
There will be some FAST swimming. It’s a hot take, I know.
I saw Indiana head coach Ray Looze at a grocery store in Greensboro yesterday. I told him how cool it was to meet him in person, but I didn’t want to be annoying and bother him and ask him for photos or anything.
He said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?”
I was taken aback, and all I could say was “Huh?” but he kept cutting me off and going “huh? huh? huh?” and closing his hand shut in front of my face. I walked away and continued with my shopping, and I heard him chuckle as I walked off. When I came to pay for my stuff up front I saw him trying to walk out the doors with… Read more »