2021 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The action continues in Greensboro with the second night of finals of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships. After the 800 free relay, Texas holds the current lead over Cal, Texas A&M, Florida, NC State, and Georgia. The night will kick off with the 200 free relay, where Florida holds the top seed yet a strong Cal spring crew will be aiming to defend their 2019 title.

Into the individual events, Georgia’s Jake Magahey and Arizona’s Brooks Fail both went under the Greensboro pool record to score the middle lanes in the 500 free. However, American record holder Kieran Smith of Florida will be on the prowl. In the 200 IM, Cal freshman Destin Lasco impressed in the first prelims heat with a pool record swim of 1:40.61 to score the top seed. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas will swim next to Lasco with his lifetime best of 1:38.95, ahead of Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez and Texas’ Carson Foster. Cal senior Ryan Hoffer, who became the 2nd-fastest 50-yard free performer in history this morning, leads the splash-and-dash over Georgia’s Dillon Downing and Cal’s Bjorn Seelinger.

After the 1-meter diving finals, the 400 medley relay will close out the evening, where Texas, Indiana, Cal, and Florida will compete in the top-seeded heat.

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY ONE)

Texas 40 California 34 Texas A&M 32 Florida 30 NC State 28 Georgia 26 Stanford 24 Louisville 22 Indiana 18 Virginia Tech 14 Michigan 12 Arizona 10 Virginia 8 Ohio St 6 Missouri 4 Notre Dame 2

200 Free Relay – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009

American Record: 1:14.50, NC State — 2018

U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009

Meet Record: 1:14.08, Auburn — 2009

Pool Record: 1:15.34, NC State — 2018

2019 Champion: Cal, 1:14.46

2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:15.54

500 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 American Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 U.S. Open Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

(Florida) – 2020 Meet Record: 4:08.19, Townley Haas (Texas) – 2019

Pool Record:

2019 Champion: Townley Haas (Texas), 4:08.19

2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith (Florida), 4:06.32

200 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019

Pool Record:

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14

2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91

50 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

American Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

U.S. Open Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Meet Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

Pool Record:

2019 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.63

(Cal), 18.63 2020 Top Performer: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 18.87

1-Meter Diving – FINALS

Meet Record: 473.75, Kristian Ipsen (Stanford) — 2013

Pool Record: 443.15, Nick McCroy (Duke) — 2014

2021 Prelims Leader: Juan Hernandez (LSU), 380.55

400 Medley Relay – TIMED FINALS