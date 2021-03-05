Eddie Reese Hops in the Pool and Swims with Texas Men’s Team

The 2020-2021 NCAA swimming season has been full of twists and turns, most of which required adaptability, understanding, and patience on the part of swimmers and coaches alike. Not all surprises are bad, however. Yesterday, Texas men’s head swimming coach Eddie Reese provided the swimming community with an awesome, but definitely unexpected, surprise. Reese, 79, hopped in the pool with the swimmers during their workout, wearing a full-body Fastskin.

Texas post grad Bryce Bohman posted a few pictures on his Instagram yesterday, showing Reese both in the pool with the swimmer, and after he got out.

Although Eddie Reese is now known primarily as the most accomplished NCAA swimming coach in history, some of the younger members of the swimming community may not know he also had a very successful career as a swimmer. Reese swam collegiately at Florida, where he became the first Gator ever to win 5 SEC titles in a single year. To this day, Reese has the 3rd-most individual SEC titles in Florida history, having accumulated 7 over his career.

Texas’ men’s team is preparing for the men’s NCAA Championships, which scheduled to take place in just a few short weeks. Yet again, the Longhorns find themselves vying for the NCAA team title, which they have won a record 14 of, and all of which were won under Reese’s leadership.