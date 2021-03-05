2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March): Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

The second day of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio continue with the finals of the men’s and women’s 100-meter free, 100-meter breast, 200-meter fly, and 400-meter free. Be on the lookout for Olympians and national stars in both A and B finals, so don’t forget to toggle between USA Swimming and the Olympic Channel to catch them all.

Kicking off the evening will be Olympic teammates Simone Manuel and Abbey Weitzeil in the 100 free A-final, featuring distance queen Katie Ledecky. On the men’s side, catch Olympic champions Nathan Adrian and Caeleb Dressel warm the pool up in the 100 free B-final. Following will be the A-final, led by 22-year-old Maxime Rooney, Olympian Blake Pieroni, and Worlds medalist Andrew Seliskar.

Afterwards will be a star-studded women’s 100 breast A-final, led by Olympian Molly Hannis, Pan Ams champ Annie Lazor, and reigning 2021 PSS champ Emily Escobedo. Backstroke ace Kathleen Baker will also contest in the 100 breast B-final. On the men’s side, Michael Andrew leads a veteran 100 breast pack, including Olympian Kevin Cordes.

The women’s 200 fly will feature an Olympic Trials final preview, as Worlds runner-up Hali Flickinger will go against Worlds teammate Katie Drabot and 19-year-old sensation Regan Smith. The men’s side is also stacked with international medalists, including top seed Chase Kalisz, Worlds finalist Zach Harting, and versatile star Jay Litherland, featuring sprinter Caeleb Dressel.

Capping off the evening will be Olympians Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith in the women’s 400 free A-final. Catch some fast racing in the B-final, led by 15-year-old Cavan Gormsen and WUGs champ Kaersten Meitz. The last race of the session, the men’s 400 free, will showcase Pan Ams champ Chris Wieser, Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash, and Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE — FINALS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) Junior World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

Pro Swim Record: 53.12– Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)

MEN’S 100 FREE — FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho, BRA (2009)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held , USA (2019)

, USA (2019) Junior World Record: 47.57 – Andrei Minakov, RUS (2020)

Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian, USA (2016)

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)

Junior World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)

Pro Swim Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni, USA (2011)

MEN’S 100 BREAST — FINALS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes , USA (2017)

, USA (2017) U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes , USA/Joao Gomes, BRA (2017)

, USA/Joao Gomes, BRA (2017) Junior World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

WOMEN’S 200 FLY — FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu, CHN (2019)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza, USA (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) Junior World Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, JPN (2017)

Pro Swim Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger, USA (2020)

MEN’S 200 FLY — FINALS

World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2019)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Junior World Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2018)

Pro Swim Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando, USA (2019)

WOMEN’S 400 FREE — FINALS

MEN’S 400 FREE — FINALS