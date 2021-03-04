2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 6th | Prelims 11am | Finals 5pm Tues, 6:30pm Wed-Sat (ET)
- Where: Ohio State University (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (2020 results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
- Live Results
After Ohio State jumped out to the lead over the first two days of competition, Paul Delakis is locked and loaded to bring the Buckeyes a title in the 200 free tonight.
Delakis is the only Buckeye A-finalist tonight, though, while Michigan (8) and Indiana (6) are primed to take over by the end of the session. The Wolverines, who are currently in third after day two’s events, are projected to vault into the lead with tonight’s events.
100 FLY – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 44.79, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2018
- Big Ten record – 44.37, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 45.97
- Defending champion: Miles Smachlo (Michigan), 45.05
400 IM – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 3:38.03, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009
- Big Ten record – 3:35.98, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 3:44.36
- Defending champion: Charlie Swanson (Michigan), 3:40.26
200 FREE – FINALS
- Big Ten meet record – 1:31.14, Blake Pieroni (Indiana) – 2018
- Big Ten record – 1:29.63, Blake Pieroni (Indiana) – 2018
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:34.07
- Defending champion: Andrew Loy (Ohio State), 1:31.88
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 2)
- Ohio State – 628
- Indiana – 547.5
- Michigan – 526
- Purdue – 414.5
- Wisconsin – 345
- Northwestern – 296
- Penn State – 267
- Minnesota – 259
- Iowa – 250
- Michigan State – 102