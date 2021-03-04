2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Ohio State jumped out to the lead over the first two days of competition, Paul Delakis is locked and loaded to bring the Buckeyes a title in the 200 free tonight.

Delakis is the only Buckeye A-finalist tonight, though, while Michigan (8) and Indiana (6) are primed to take over by the end of the session. The Wolverines, who are currently in third after day two’s events, are projected to vault into the lead with tonight’s events.

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

100 FLY – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 44.79, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2018

Big Ten record – 44.37, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 45.97

Defending champion: Miles Smachlo (Michigan), 45.05

400 IM – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 3:38.03, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009

Big Ten record – 3:35.98, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009

2020 NCAA invite time – 3:44.36

Defending champion: Charlie Swanson (Michigan), 3:40.26

200 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:31.14, Blake Pieroni (Indiana) – 2018

Big Ten record – 1:29.63, Blake Pieroni (Indiana) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:34.07

Defending champion: Andrew Loy (Ohio State), 1:31.88

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 2)