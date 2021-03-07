Indiana’s Brendan Burns Name 2021 Big Ten Swimmer Of The Championships

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 6th | Prelims 11am | Finals 5pm Tues, 6:30pm Wed-Sat (ET)
- Where: Ohio State University (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (2020 results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
- Live Results
TEAM SCORES – FINAL
- Michigan – 1401
- Indiana – 1357
- Ohio State – 1322
- Purdue – 732
- Wisconsin – 729
- Northwestern – 722
- Penn State – 619.5
- Iowa – 566.5
- Minnesota – 564
- Michigan State – 196
Brendan Burns has been named the 2021 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships, having picked up two golds and a silver over the course of the meet. Burns’ efforts contributed to Indiana’s second-place team finish at the championships, behind Michigan and ahead of Ohio State.
Burns’ first individual swim of the meet was the 100 butterfly in which he swam a 45.26 to trail teammate Tomer Frankel’s 44.91 by a quarter of a second.
Following his silver medal performance in the 100 butterfly, Burns took gold in the 200 fly with a 1:39.22 to win by over three seconds. Teammate Corey Gambardella and Northwestern’s Connor LaMastra joined him on the podium with times of 1:42.53 and 1:42.68, respectively. Bruns lowered the Big Ten and Big Ten Championships meet record which both stood at 1:39.28 previously, set by Indiana’s Vini Lanza in 2019.
On the final day of the meet, Burns swam to victory in the 200 backstroke, posting a 1:39.36 to beat Michigan’s Wyatt Davis (1:40.68) and Indiana teammate Jacob Steele (1:41.53). That was a PB for Burns, making him the 5th fastest man in the NCAA this season. Burns also threatened Eric Ress’s meet record of 1:38.89 from 2014.
Along with his individual performance, Burns also contributed to Indiana’s gold medal garnering 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays, along with two bronze medals in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.
Michigan swimmer Jacob Mitchell won the Freshman of the Year award. He picked up solid points for his team at the 2021 Big 10 Championships, earning gold in the 500 freestyle (4:12.92), silver in the 1650 (14:42.60), and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:33.56).
Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco and Ohio State’s Joey Canova were named co-recipients of the Big Ten Diver of the Championships awards. Capobianco won gold in the 1-meter dive, fourth in the 3-meter, and 9th in the platform while Canova nabbed the 3-meter victory, fourth in the 1-meter, and 8th in the platform.
The Big Ten also released lists for the 2021 All-Big Ten First and Second Teams:
First Team
- Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
- James Brinegar, Indiana
- Brandon Hamblin, Indiana
- Brendan Burns, Indiana
- Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana
- Jack Franzman, Indiana
- Tomer Frankel, Indiana
- Van Mathias, Indiana
- Zane Backes, Indiana
- Daniel Berlitz, Michigan
- Jacob Mitchell, Michigan
- Kevin Callan, Michigan
- Luiz Gutavo Borges, Michigan
- River Wright, Michigan
- Will Chan, Michigan
- Wyatt Davis, Michigan
- Max McHugh, Minnesota
- Joey Canova, Ohio State
- Paul DeLakis, Ohio State
- Sem Andreis, Ohio State
- Michael Daly, Penn State
- Brandon Loschiavo, Purdue
Second Team
- Mory Gould, Indiana
- Corey Gambardella, Indiana
- Colin McDermott, Ohio State
- Hudson McDaniel, Ohio State
- Justin Fleagle, Ohio State
- Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State
- Shaw Satterfield, Ohio State
- Thomas Watkins, Ohio State
- Lyle Yost, Ohio State
- Jacob Siler, Ohio State
- Nikola Acin, Purdue
- Ryan Hrosik, Purdue
- Nicholas Sherman, Purdue
- Ryan Lawrence, Purdue
Finally, 10 swimmer and divers were named as 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees:
- Gary Kostbade, Indiana
- Anze Fers Erzen, Iowa
- Will Roberts, Michigan
- Travis Nitkiewicz, Michigan State
- Eitan Yudashkin, Minnesota
- DJ Hwang, Northwestern
- Carson Burt, Ohio State
- Jacob Deckman, Penn State
- Trent Pellini, Purdue
- Josh Dannhauser, Wisconsin