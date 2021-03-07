Indiana’s Brendan Burns Name 2021 Big Ten Swimmer Of The Championships

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES – FINAL

Michigan – 1401 Indiana – 1357 Ohio State – 1322 Purdue – 732 Wisconsin – 729 Northwestern – 722 Penn State – 619.5 Iowa – 566.5 Minnesota – 564 Michigan State – 196

Brendan Burns has been named the 2021 Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships, having picked up two golds and a silver over the course of the meet. Burns’ efforts contributed to Indiana’s second-place team finish at the championships, behind Michigan and ahead of Ohio State.

Burns’ first individual swim of the meet was the 100 butterfly in which he swam a 45.26 to trail teammate Tomer Frankel’s 44.91 by a quarter of a second.

Following his silver medal performance in the 100 butterfly, Burns took gold in the 200 fly with a 1:39.22 to win by over three seconds. Teammate Corey Gambardella and Northwestern’s Connor LaMastra joined him on the podium with times of 1:42.53 and 1:42.68, respectively. Bruns lowered the Big Ten and Big Ten Championships meet record which both stood at 1:39.28 previously, set by Indiana’s Vini Lanza in 2019.

On the final day of the meet, Burns swam to victory in the 200 backstroke, posting a 1:39.36 to beat Michigan’s Wyatt Davis (1:40.68) and Indiana teammate Jacob Steele (1:41.53). That was a PB for Burns, making him the 5th fastest man in the NCAA this season. Burns also threatened Eric Ress’s meet record of 1:38.89 from 2014.

Along with his individual performance, Burns also contributed to Indiana’s gold medal garnering 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays, along with two bronze medals in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

Michigan swimmer Jacob Mitchell won the Freshman of the Year award. He picked up solid points for his team at the 2021 Big 10 Championships, earning gold in the 500 freestyle (4:12.92), silver in the 1650 (14:42.60), and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:33.56).

Indiana’s Andrew Capobianco and Ohio State’s Joey Canova were named co-recipients of the Big Ten Diver of the Championships awards. Capobianco won gold in the 1-meter dive, fourth in the 3-meter, and 9th in the platform while Canova nabbed the 3-meter victory, fourth in the 1-meter, and 8th in the platform.

The Big Ten also released lists for the 2021 All-Big Ten First and Second Teams:

First Team

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana

James Brinegar, Indiana

Brandon Hamblin, Indiana

Brendan Burns, Indiana

Gabriel Fantoni, Indiana

Jack Franzman, Indiana

Tomer Frankel, Indiana

Van Mathias, Indiana

Zane Backes, Indiana

Daniel Berlitz, Michigan

Jacob Mitchell, Michigan

Kevin Callan, Michigan

Luiz Gutavo Borges, Michigan

River Wright, Michigan

Will Chan, Michigan

Wyatt Davis, Michigan

Max McHugh, Minnesota

Joey Canova, Ohio State

Paul DeLakis, Ohio State

Sem Andreis, Ohio State

Michael Daly, Penn State

Brandon Loschiavo, Purdue

Second Team

Mory Gould, Indiana

Corey Gambardella, Indiana

Colin McDermott, Ohio State

Hudson McDaniel, Ohio State

Justin Fleagle, Ohio State

Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State

Shaw Satterfield, Ohio State

Thomas Watkins, Ohio State

Lyle Yost, Ohio State

Jacob Siler, Ohio State

Nikola Acin, Purdue

Ryan Hrosik, Purdue

Nicholas Sherman, Purdue

Ryan Lawrence, Purdue

Finally, 10 swimmer and divers were named as 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees: