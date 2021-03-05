2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The morning’s prelims session saw Michigan and Indiana about evenly matched, with Indiana getting one more A-final swim tonight but Michigan getting more total swims. Projections have Indiana out-scoring Michigan by 8.5 points, and it’ll come down to nitty-gritty details in night four’s finals session, with Wolverines and Hoosiers trying to move up on their seeded placements within each final.

The team race will be extremely tight, but Michigan had a positive result in the swim-off for 16th in the 100 breast, as AJ Bornstein came away with a spot in the B-final by .01 after tying with Indiana’s Gary Kostbade in prelims, sending Kostbade to the C-final by the slimmest of margins.

Speaking of the 100 breast, the Big Ten is immensely deep in the event, with a 51.9 not making the A-final this morning after prelims. Several school records were broken in the heats, while Max McHugh will try to become the second man ever under 50 seconds tonight after his 50.19 this morning.

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

100 BACK – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 44.65, Shane Ryan (Penn State) – 2017

2020 NCAA invite time – 46.22

Defending champion: Gabriel Fantoni (Indiana) – 44.92

Top 3

Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong wasn’t quite able to replicate his 44-high from his 400 medley relay lead-off, as he posted a 45.50, just behind Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni (45.34). Fantoni defends his 2020 title here.

Meanwhile, prelims top seed Jacob Steele earned a podium finish at third here, going 45.81, the third and final man under 46.

Fourth went to Michigan’s Wyatt Davis, the highest-finishing freshman tonight, in 46.08. He was a couple tenths off of his lifetime best, and his teammate Eric Storms was fifth in 46.39. In sixth, Wisconsin sophomore Wes Jekel dropped .15, clocking a 46.42.

Colin McDermott of Ohio State rocked a 46.19 to win the B-final. OSU had an A-finalist score here and four B-finalists, along with a C-finalist. As Michigan holds on to first place, OSU actually jumps Indiana, despite the Hoosiers having two podium finishes here; IU had just one B-finalist and no other scorers in the event. Wisconsin also climbed within a few points of overtaking Purdue.

100 BREAST – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 50.19, Max McHugh – 2021

– 2021 Big Ten record – 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.46

Defending champion: Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 50.67

200 FLY – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:39.28, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:43.18

Defending champion: Brendan Burns (Indiana) – 1:40.98

200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:16.01, Indiana – 2019

2020 NCAA automatic qualifying standard: 1:17.17

Defending champion: Indiana – 1:16.30

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 100 BACK)