2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten Conference Championships wrap up tonight, and it’s going to be an electric finish. Indiana leads Michigan by 26.5 points and Ohio State by 36.5 points, while the Wolverines and Hoosiers project to score roughly the same amount of points in tonight’s finals, 1650 free included.

Michigan is projected to win by one point.

Watch closely, as this could come down to a single-digit margin at the end, much like it did when Louisville claimed their first-ever ACC crown last week by two points over NC State. Swimmers moving up from the bottom of a final, or falling flat after holding a top seed in a final, will make all the difference.

The race for fourth is also going to be tight, as Purdue leads Wisconsin and Northwestern, but the Badgers and Wildcats have three milers apiece to the Boilermakers’ one. NU has 1/2/5 in the A/B/C finals tonight (not including the mile), Purdue 1/2/3 and Wisconsin 0/3/2, with Purdue 61.5 points head of NU and 44.5 ahead of Wisconsin.

NU is projected to move up to fourth, ahead of Purdue by a half-point and ahead of Wisconsin by only nine.

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

100 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 41.43, Blake Pieroni (Indiana) – 2018

Big Ten record – 40.83, Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 42.57

Defending champion: Bruno Blaskovic (Indiana) – 41.88

1650 FREE – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 14:29.25, Felix Auboeck (Michigan) – 2017

Big Ten record – 14:22.88, Felix Auboeck (Michigan) – 2017

2020 NCAA invite time – 14:57.07

Defending champion: Felix Auboeck (Michigan) – 14:30.10

Top 8 (updated through all early heats; heat five swims with finals after 100 free)

Will Roberts (Michigan) – 14:59.87 Danny Berlitz (Michigan) – 15:03.97 Jeffrey Durmer (Northwestern) – 15:06.96 Chris Nagy (Minnesota) – 15:06.97 Carson Burt (Ohio State) – 15:11.24 James Freeman (Minnesota) – 15:11.51 Jack Leuthold (Wisconsin) – 15:12.34 Ryan King (Northwestern) – 15:14.36

Out of the early heats, Michigan’s Will Roberts pinned down a 14:59.87 to lead the way going into the last heat swimming with finals. He leads a 1-2 with teammate Danny Berlitz (15:03.97), and both men are hoping to beat a couple swimmers in the last heat after both were top eight last year.

In a tight race that came down to the finish, Northwestern senior Jeffrey Durmer hustled over the last 150, splitting 26.9, 26.6 and finally 25.0 to run down Minnesota freshman Christopher Nagy at the wall. Durmer was 15:06.96, a hundredth ahead of Nagy. Durmer dropped almost nine seconds off of his old best from 2019, while Nagy destroyed his old best of 15:32.74.

200 BACK – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:38.89, Eric Ress (Indiana) – 2014

Big Ten record – 1:37.58, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:41.49

Defending champion: Gabriel Fantoni (Indiana) – 1:40.31

200 BREAST – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:50.30, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 1:49.41, Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:54.03

Defending champion: Thomas Cope (Michigan) – 1:51.44

400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 2:48.29, Indiana – 2017

Big Ten record – 2:47.11, Indiana – 2018

NCAA automatic qualifying standard – 2:51.11

Defending champion: Indiana, 2:48.43

