Curzan Strikes Again: 50.03 100 Back Marks 2nd NAG of the Session at Cary

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET

16-year-old Claire Curzan of Tac Titans is absolutely on a tear in Cary, North Carolina. Not even an hour after setting a new 15-16 girls SCY 50 free National Age Group Record (21.50), Curzan was back in the water, racing to a new lifetime best 50.03 100 back.

The swim marks Curzan’s 2nd NAG of the night, and her 3rd of the meet. Also of note, the 3 NAGs Curzan has broken thus far at the meet were records that she already held. The previous 15-16 girls SCY 100 back record was held by Curzan with her previous best time of 50.18, which she swam just a few months ago, in December 2020.

In addition to the NAG, the swim also ties Curzan for 9th with Rachel Bootsma in the all-time top performers list in the 100 back. Here is the list of all-time performers in the women’s 100 back:

Rank Swimmer Time 1 Beata Nelson 49.18 2 Regan Smith 49.66 3 Ally Howe 49.69 4 Kathleen Baker 49.80 5 Janet Hu 49.93 6 Natalie Coughlin 49.97 7 Courtney Bartholomew 50.01 8 Rhyan White 50.02 T-9 Rachel Bootsma 50.03 T-9 Claire Curzan 50.03

The swim also ties Curzan with Rachel Bootsma for the 20th-fastest performance of all-time in the event.

Given that Curzan has now set a 15-16 NAG in all 3 of her events at these Cary Sectionals this weekend, it only feels right that we start a running list of her NAG performances from the meet.

Event (SCY) Previous NAG New NAG 100 Fly 49.73 – Claire Curzan (8/8/2020) 49.51 50 Free 21.51 – Claire Curzan (7/17/2020) 21.50 100 Back 50.18 – Claire Curzan (12/12/2020) 50.03

Curzan is entered in the 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM on Sunday. She’s the current NAG-holder in the 100 free with her personal best of 47.23, and is currently #2 in the 200 back, behind NAG record-holder Regan Smith, who is also the World Record-holder in the LCM 200 back. The dark horse race for Curzan is the 200 IM, which she hasn’t raced SCY since February of 2019. Curzan being the 15-16 NAG record holder in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 100 free points to her having the ability to excel in the 200 IM, so it will be interesting to see what she does tomorrow.