Scoring out the Psych Sheet for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results

Streaming

Championship Central

Live Results

Data compiled by SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering.

With today’s release of the updated psych sheets for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, we can score out the individual swimming events.

The following projections are just that – projections. Every year, teams vary wildly from their psych sheets points to their actual scored points. But these numbers at least give us a starting point for previewing the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets later this month.

Psych Sheet Scoring – Individual and Relay Swimming Events Only

Rank Team Psych Sheet Points 1 Queens (NC) 495 2 Drury 493.5 3 Indy 339 4 Lindenwood 321 5 McKendree 310 6 Wingate 235.5 7 Grand Valley 222.5 8 Delta State 149 9 Carson-Newman 137.5 10T Wayne State 133 10T Missouri S & T 133 12 Nova S’eastern 121.5 13 Colorado Mesa 91 14 NMU 73 15 Henderson St. 70 16 Emmanuel 67 17 Findlay 46 18 St. Cloud St.-M 30 19 IUP 21 20 Lewis 19 21T Florida Southern 14 21T Truman St. 14 23 TAMPA 10.5 24 Florida Tech 9 25T Lenoir-Rhyne 5 25T Mines 5 25T Saint Leo 5 28 Fresno Pacific 2

Individual Projected Scorers – Swimming Only