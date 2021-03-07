Justin Ress Scratches Top 100 BK Seed For 50 FR On Final Day of PSS San Antonio

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

The last finals session of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio is an hour away, with 10 events and 18 total races to watch. Among the racing change-ups for tonight, Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress has decided to scratch out of the 100 back A-final, where he swam the top morning time at 54.38. Instead, Ress will contest in the 50 free, where he qualified 4th at 22.79.

Leading the men’s 100 back now will be Cal’s Ryan Murphy (54.87), followed by Wolfpack Elite members Kacper Stokowski (55.28) and Coleman Stewart (55.30). In the men’s 50 free, Ress will swim against top 3 seeds Mission Viejo’s Zach Apple (22.72), Italy’s Santo Condorelli (22.70), and top seed Cal’s Nathan Adrian (22.50).

Four swimmers have chosen to drop one event to focus on the men’s 200 IM A-final. Among them, #2 seed Athens’ Chase Kalisz (2:02.77) scratched his 7th seed in the 200 breast (2:16.21). Scratching out of the 100 back B-final were Team Elite’s Abrahm DeVine and Gator’s Ryan Lochte, who are seeded 6th (2:02.77) and 3rd (2:02.03) respectively. Another Gator, #5 Grant Sanders (2:02.62), scratched out of the 200 breast, where he tied with Kalisz for 7th.

Leading the men’s 200 IM is Race Pace’s Michael Andrew (1:59.45). On the women’s side, top seed Longhorn’s Madisyn Cox will solely focus on the 200 IM A-final (2:13.99) after scratching her 4th seed in the 200 breast A-final (2:28.93).

Full Day 4 Scratch Report: