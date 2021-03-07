TAC’s Claire Curzan Takes 0.01 Off Own 50 FR SCY 15-16 NAG at 21.50

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET

Claire Curzan does it again in Cary, going 2-for-2 in her NAG record-setting frenzy, this time in the 50-yard free. The 16-year-old of TAC Titans cruised to a 22.06 during prelims of the 2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional meet before ripping out a 21.50. That shaves one one-hundredth off her own 15-16 NAG of 21.51, which she set at a TAC intrasquad meet in July 2020. Her record swim in July was in question of being sanctioned due to the nationwide pandemic closures and procedures that were occurring at the time.

Yesterday in Cary, Curzan re-set her own 100 fly NAG by two-tenths at 49.51. Into today’s 50 free swim, she re-affirms her top ranking in 15-16 age group history as well as her No. 5 rank in 18&U history, only behind Simone Manuel (21.32), Gretchen Walsh (21.41), Torri Huske (21.43), and Abbey Weitzeil (21.53). Curzan also remains at 14th in US history and the 18th-fastest swimmer in event history.

For the 2020-2021 season, Curzan currently ranks 5th among all US and NCAA swimmers. Ranking first is 18-year-old Walsh’s 21.41, which is the second-fastest swim in 18&U history, followed by UVA’s Kate Douglass (21.42), 18-year-old Huske’s 21.43, and Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (21.44).

2020-2021 Women’s US 50 FR SCY Rankings

All-Time US Women’s 50 FR SCY Rankings