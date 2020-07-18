Claire Curzan Undercuts 50 Free National Age Group Record, But Will It Count?

TAC Titans Intrasquad Time Trial

July 17-19, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25y (SCY) pool

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS July Intrasquad Meet”

Confirmed Tokyo 2020 (2021) US Olympian Ashley Twichell and National Age Group Record holder Claire Curzan led the highlights on the first night of racing at the TAC Titans Intrasquad Time Trial on Friday evening.

The top finisher in the women’s 50 free was 16-year old Junior National Teamer Claire Curzan in 21.51. That’s a new lifetime best for her, and clears her own National Age Group Record of 21.77 set last year.

That time ranks her as the 4th-fastest junior (18 and under) in US history:

Simone Manuel, 21.32 – 2015 Abbey Weitzeil, 21.49 – 2014 Gretchen Walsh, 21.50 – 2020 Claire Curzan, 21.51 – 2020 Kate Douglass, 21.53 – 2019

USA Swimming return-to-competition rules aren’t allowing times swum in the month of July to count for anything beyond LSC-level meet qualifying marks. We’ve reached out to USA Swimming to ask if records swum during July will count.

There is another confounding factor in play: she raced against male swimmers in her heat. While USA Swimming rules do say that “lead-off legs/initial distances of mixed gender relays shall not count for American or U.S. Open records,” the rules don’t address what happens in mixed gender heats of individual events. The rules specific to National Age Group Records also don’t mention any restrictions on records set in mixed gender events, individual or relay.

Curzan was the 4th-best finisher overall in the race, behind the top male finisher, 19-year old Michael Ivy, in 20.79.

Curzan is scheduled to swim the 100 fly, 100 back, 100 free, and 200 fly later in the meet. She already holds the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 100 fly at a 50.35 set earlier this year.

Curzan trained in a backyard pool, on a teacher, in a wetsuit, until her team was able to return to the water.

Twichell, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the open water 10km event, kicked her weekend off with a 4:44.49 in the 500 free.

At her last meet before the quarantine shutdown, the 2020 Cary Sectional Championships in this same pool in early March, she swam 4:43.09.

Other Top Finishers from Friday: