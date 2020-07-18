Princeton Legacy Isabella Korbly Verbally Commits to the Tigers for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabella Korbly from Acton, Massachusetts has announced her verbal commitment to the appication process* at Princeton University for the class of 2025. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Korbly will be a double legacy at Princeton, as both her parents –Jenn Aber Korbly and Steve Korbly– swam for the Tigers in the class of 1997.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process at Princeton! I will be honored to have the opportunity to continue my studies at Princeton and look forward to being a part of the Princeton Women’s Swim and Dive team led by Coach Bret and Coach Robin. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a Tiger!!”

Korbly is a rising senior at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School who does her year-round swimming with United Swim Club. She won the 100 back as a freshman (58.18) and a sophomore (55.28) at the MIAA Girls Swimming & Diving Championships but didn’t compete as a junior in the fall of 2019. She will be a captain of her high school swim team next year (if there is a swim season her senior year).

Korbly competed at New England Swimming’s Age Group Championships in March, winning the 100 back (55.30) and placing 2nd in the 200 back (1:58.88), 6th in the 100 fly (56.97 in prelims), 2nd in the 200 fly (2:05.46), and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:04.52). She left the meet with new PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 fly.

Korbly swam at U.S. Open in December. She earned a PB in the 100m back (1:03.17) with her runner-up finish at Geneva Futures last summer and then went on to compete in the 100/200 back at 2019 Summer Junior Nationals.

SCY times:

50 back – 25.80

100 back – 55.21

200 back – 1:58.88

Korbly’s best 100/200 back times would have just missed the A finals at 2020 Ivy League Championships. She would have made both B finals, though, and will overlap two years with sophomore Emily Trieu who was an A finalist in the 200 and a B finalist in the 100.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

