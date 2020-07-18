Sydney Stricklin Decommits from Kentucky; Gives Verbal Pledge to Liberty

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally announcing her verbal commitment to Kentucky in February, Clarkston, Michigan’s Sydney Stricklin has switched her allegiance to Liberty University. Stricklin swims for Club Wolverine and is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 free and a Winter Juniors or better qualifier in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Last summer, she finished top 30 in the 100 free (57.34) and 200 free (2:04.54) at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships and was even faster leading off Club Wolverine relays (56.98/2:03.31). Both times were personal bests. At 2019 Winter Juniors East, Stricklin swam the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. She came in 15th in the 100 free and wrapped up the meet with a PB in the 50 free. Earlier this year she earned best times in the SCY and LCM 200 IMs at the 2020 Michigan Open (SCY prelims/LCM finals format) and in the LCM 100 back at PSS Knoxville.

Top SCY:

50 free – 23.45

100 free – 50.31

200 free – 1:48.10

500 free – 4:53.89

100 back – 54.98

200 back – 1:58.75

200 IM – 2:02.85

400 IM – 4:21.01

The Lady Flames won the 2020 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, earning their second consecutive conference title. Stricklin’s best times would have added Liberty points in the A finals of the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM and the B final of the 50 free.

