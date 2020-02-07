Club Wolverine’s Sydney Stricklin Sends Verbal to Kentucky for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Club Wolverine’s Sydney Stricklin has pledged her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the fall of 2021.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.45

100 free – 50.31

200 free – 1:48.10

500 free – 4:53.89

100 back – 54.98

200 back – 1:58.75

200 IM – 2:03.11

400 IM – 4:21.01

Stricklin is versatile, with a solid freestyle range and strengths in backstroke and IM.

Last summer, she finished top 30 in the 100 free (57.34) and 200 free (2:04.54) at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships. She was a bit quicker leading off Club Wolverine relays (56.98/2:03.31). More recently, at the Winter Junior Championships – East, Stricklin made it to the 100 free B-final, clocking a 50.70 to take 15th.

Kentucky had a strong mid-distance free group last year, finishing third in the 800 free relay at the 2019 SEC Championships with all four legs splitting under 1:45. They also have a prolific backstroke group, though they are due to graduate All-Americans Asia Seidt and Ali Galyer after this season.

Stricklin may have the most impact for her sprint abilities; last year, Kentucky only had three women under 50 seconds in the 100 free and none under 23 in the 50 free. Her bests of 25.89 and 56.98 in the 50 and 100 free in long course suggest she may have more drops ahead in yards.

Stricklin joins breaststroker Madeline Wenig in the class of 2025 for the UK women.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.