Breaststroker Madeline Wenig (2021) Verbally Commits to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline Wenig, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Brookfield, Illinois, has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky Wildcats for 2021-22. Wenig is a junior at Riverside Brookfield High School, whom she represented at the 2018 Illinois IHSA Girls State Championships. Wenig placed 16th in prelims with 1:04.94 (only the top 12 make finals). That’s an improvement over her results during her freshman year season, when she came in 26th with 1:06.02. Her best 50/100 breast times come from the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, where she finaled in the 50 breast, while her 200 breast and 200 IM date from the spring of 2018. Wenig has had much more success in the long-course pool. Swimming with Academy Bullets Swim Club, she qualified for Summer Juniors in both the 100m breast (1:12.75) and 200m breast (2:34.12) in June. A month later, she was runner-up in the 200 breast and 4th in the 100 at the Illinois LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:16.50

100 breast – 1:04.13

50 breast – 29.75

200 IM – 2:08.55

400 IM – 4:32.46

Wenig will arrive in Lexington just when Kentucky’s top breastsroker, Bailey Bonnett, will be graduating. The Wildcats have depth in fly and IM but only scored one in each of the A, B, and C finals (Bonnett, Madison Winstead, and Jaclyn Hill) in the 100 breast at 2019 SEC Championships. Bonnett and Winstead also scored in the A and B final of the 200 breast. It took 1:01.92/2:13.24 to get a second swim at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.