Mizzou Men/Florida Women Snag Wins In SEC-Rivalry Meet on Friday

Mizzou V. Florida

The Florida Gators traveled to the Mizzou Tigers for a fast night of competition. Head Mizzou coach Andrew Grevers commented in the press release about the teams having a slight advantage over Florida due to the team suiting up, which was recently highlighted in beyond the pancakes.

At the conclusion of the meet, the Florida women and Mizzou men were victorious. In the process, nearly 40 new NCAA top-10 times were posted, including four nation-leading times.

Women’s Meet Highlights

Final Score: Florida 186- Mizzou 124

The Mizzou women kicked the meet off with an NCAA A cut in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Haley Hynes, Molly Winer, Sarah Thompson, and Megan Keil won the event with a 1:35.87, which is just two-tenths of the program’s 2019 SEC time (1:35.62).

Yet Florida answered with a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free, led by Taylor Ault‘s NCAA No.4 time of 9:51.83. Teammates Georgia Darwent (9:53.85) and Savanna Faulconer (9:54.11) also finished in the NCAA top-10 times.

After leading off the medley relay in a NCAA-leading 50 back time of 23.50, Haley Hynes put up another national-leading time in the 100 back. Hynes won the event with a time of 52.06, bumping down Florida’s Sherridon Dressel for the top time in the nation. Dressel settled for second with a time of 52.35, right off her season-best of 52.21.

Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson, who swam butterfly in the medley relay, swept the sprint events for the Tigers. She first won the 50 free with a 22.22, just hundredths off her season best and NCAA #3 time of 22.13. Into the 100 free, Thompson held off Florida rookie Talia Bates by 0.05s to take another win at 49.65.

Florida teammates Rosie Zavaros and Vanessa Pearl put up top-five NCAA times in their respective wins during the meet. Zavaros first won the 200 back with a time of 1:54.94, which is fifth in the NCAA this year. Mizzou’s Jennifer King placed a tight second with a 1:55.02, ranking 7th in the NCAA. Then, Pearl popped a 2:11.60 in the 200 breast, now the third-fastest time in the NCAA.

After winning the 200 free (1:47.13), Gator Leah Braswell went on to take another win in the 500 free at 4:46.38. That time puts her at fourth in the NCAA this season thus far. In the final individual event, teammate Kelly Fertel won the 200 IM at 1:58.76, putting her at #5 in the NCAA.

In the 400 free relay, the Gator quartet of Sherridon Dressel, Talia Bates, Gabrielle Hillis, and Isabella Garofalo won with a final time of 3:16.93. Dressel’s lead-off 100 free time of 49.10 snuck her in for 9th in the NCAA.

Men’s Meet

Final Score: Mizzou 190.5- Florida 109.5

The Mizzou men had a stellar meet against the Florida Gators, winning both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Heading into the 1000 free, Florida distance ace Bobby Finke posted the second-fastest time in the NCAA with his winning time of 9:02.26.

Freshmen teammates Brennan Gravley (9:13.31) and Kevin Vargas (9:13.41) also rank 9th and 10th nationally as well. Finke also stormed away with a win in the 500 free, winning at 4:26.25.

After Finke’s win, the Tigers won 5 events in a row, all with new NCAA top-10 times.

In the 100 free, Florida’s Kieran Smith got the Gators back on track with his event win. Smith won the event in a 44.07, which ties his NCAA No. 4 time from last weekend and lifetime best. Teammate Marco Guarente also won the 200 breast for the Gators, putting up the 6th-fastest time in the nation at 1:59.95.

Mizzou senior Nick Alexander then highlighted the Tigers’ meet victory with his 2-for-2 event wins and top national times. Alexander first won the 200 back with a nation-leading time of 1:43.25.

In between Alexander’s double event wins, Micah Slaton went on to sweep the butterfly events with his 100 fly win. Along with his top NCAA time in the 200 fly, Slaton now ranks 4th in the nation in the 100 fly (47.29). Teammate Daniel Hein took second at 47.65, ranking 6th in the nation.

He then topped off the individual events with his 200 IM win, also snagging a top NCAA time at 1:46.52. Gator Kieran Smith took second in the event at 1:46.59, which is ranked second behind Alexander.

Up next for the Gators will be their home dual meet against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 1st. On November 2nd, the Gators will also host in-state rival Florida State. On the same day, Mizzou travel to will face Missouri State.