Nathan Adrian Previews What it will Take to win ISL 100 Free (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1
- Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Central Time
- The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Live Stream, Event Schedule, and Viewer’s Guide
- U.S. Live Stream (ESPN3)
- Start Lists
- Day One Complete Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Vladimir Morozov (IRO) – 20.93
- Kyle Chalmers (LON) – 20.96
- Nathan Adrian (LAC) – 21.18
- Michael Andrew (NYB) – 21.36
- Ryan Held (LAC) – 21.43
- Marcelo Chierighini (NYB) – 21.54
- Bruno Fratus (LON) – 21.60
- Peter Timmers (IRO) – 21.65
Outside smoke reigned, as Vladimir Morozov and Kyle Chalmers, swimming in lanes 8 and 1, appeared to be the leaders the whole way. Morozov won at the touch, taking in in 20.93 to 20.96.
I am not sure how Vlad does world cups and ISL and is so consistent?!?
And is trash at worlds and olympics