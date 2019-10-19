Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nathan Adrian Previews What it will Take to win ISL 100 Free (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 50 FREE

  1. Vladimir Morozov (IRO) – 20.93
  2. Kyle Chalmers (LON) – 20.96
  3. Nathan Adrian (LAC) – 21.18
  4. Michael Andrew (NYB) – 21.36
  5. Ryan Held (LAC) – 21.43
  6. Marcelo Chierighini (NYB) – 21.54
  7. Bruno Fratus (LON) – 21.60
  8. Peter Timmers (IRO) – 21.65

Outside smoke reigned, as Vladimir Morozov and Kyle Chalmers, swimming in lanes 8 and 1, appeared to be the leaders the whole way. Morozov won at the touch, taking in in 20.93 to 20.96.

Superfan

I am not sure how Vlad does world cups and ISL and is so consistent?!?

31 minutes ago
Heyitsme

And is trash at worlds and olympics

31 minutes ago

