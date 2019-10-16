A Viewer’s Guide To The International Swimming League’s Lewisville Stop

2019 International Swimming League: Lewisville (Group B, Match 1)
- Saturday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2019
- Time
- The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Live Stream (USA): ESPN3
- Live Stream (Canada): CBC
- Live Television (Australia): Channel 7
- Live Television (Latin America): Claro Sports
- Live Television (Brazil): TV Globo
- Live Television (Europe): Eurosport
- ISL Technical Handbook
TEAMS COMPETING
This weekend will feature ‘Group B’ in their first competition of the season. Links to full rosters are below, with a few key names highlighted:
- Iron roster for Lewisville: Katinka Hosszu, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Vladimir Morozov, Kristof Milak
- LA Current roster for Lewisville: Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Held, Kathleen Baker, Ella Eastin
- London Roar roster for Lewisville: Cate Campbell, Bruno Fratus, Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon
- New York Breakers’ roster for Lewisville: Michael Andrew, Gabby Deloof, Pernille Blume, Marcelo Chierighini
EVENT LINEUP
Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 1
|MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|100 Fly
|2
|3
|50 Breast
|4
|5
|400 IM
|6
|7
|
4×100 Free Relay
|—Break—
|9
|200 Back
|8
|11
|50 Free
|10
|4×100 Medley Relay
|12
|—Break—
|13
|200 Free
|14
|15
|50 Back
|16
|17
|200 Breast
|18
|4×100 Free Relay
|19
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|DAY 2
|MEN’S EVENT #
|20
|100 Free
|21
|22
|100 Breast
|23
|24
|400 Free
|25
|26
|
4×100 Medley Relay
|—Break—
|28
|200 IM
|27
|30
|50 Fly
|29
|32
|100 Back
|31
|33
|4×100 Mixed Free Relay
|33
|—Break—
|34
|200 Fly
|35
|36
|50 Free Skins
|37
|38
|4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed)
|38
SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN
Scoring for each event will be as follows:
|INDIVIDUAL EVENT
|RELAY EVENT
|SKINS RACE
|1st
|9
|18
|27
|2nd
|7
|14
|21
|3rd
|6
|12
|12
|4th
|5
|10
|10
|5th
|4
|8
|4
|6th
|3
|6
|3
|7th
|2
|4
|2
|8th
|1
|2
|1
Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:
Regular season:
|INDIVIDUAL EVENT
|RELAY
|SKINS
|1st
|$1,800
|$900
|$5,400
|2nd
|$1,200
|$600
|$3,600
|3rd
|$600
|$300
|$1,800
|4th
|$300
|$150
|$900
Current prize money lists
