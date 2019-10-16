Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Viewer’s Guide To The International Swimming League’s Lewisville Stop

2019 International Swimming League: Lewisville (Group B, Match 1)

  • Saturday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20, 2019
  • Time
  • The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

LINKS

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

  • United States: ESPN3
  • Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport
  • Australia: 7plus
  • New Zealand: Spark
  • Canada: CBC
  • Latin America: Claro Sport
  • Brazil: TV Globo
  • Caribbean: FlowSports
  • Israel: Sports 1
  • Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport

TEAMS COMPETING

This weekend will feature ‘Group B’ in their first competition of the season. Links to full rosters are below, with a few key names highlighted:

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT #
1 100 Fly 2
3 50 Breast 4
5 400 IM 6
7
4×100 Free Relay
—Break—
9 200 Back 8
11 50 Free 10
4×100 Medley Relay 12
—Break—
13 200 Free 14
15 50 Back 16
17 200 Breast 18
4×100 Free Relay 19

 

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT #
20 100 Free 21
22 100 Breast 23
24 400 Free 25
26
4×100 Medley Relay
—Break—
28 200 IM 27
30 50 Fly 29
32 100 Back 31
33 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 33
—Break—
34 200 Fly 35
36 50 Free Skins 37
38 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 38

SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN

Scoring for each event will be as follows:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS RACE
1st 9 18 27
2nd 7 14 21
3rd 6 12 12
4th 5 10 10
5th 4 8 4
6th 3 6 3
7th 2 4 2
8th 1 2 1

Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS
1st $1,800 $900 $5,400
2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600
3rd $600 $300 $1,800
4th $300 $150 $900

Current prize money lists

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!