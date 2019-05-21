ISL Reveals Inaugural Competition Calendar (Vegas, Baby!)

The International Swimming League has finally revealed its meet calendar, including dates and locations, for its highly anticipated inaugural season. The battle of the stars across the teams based around the world will take place at the following:

October 4-5 – IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI , 901 West New York Street, Indianapolis, IN. The Natatorium has been a fixture in the community since 1982 and has hosted hundreds of state, regional, national, and international events along with providing aquatic programming to IUPUI and the surrounding communities. The Natatorium has held 13 Olympic Trial events and has a total seating capacity of 4800.

Speaking on behalf of the league, Jason Lezak, General Manager of Cali Condors, says, “We are thrilled to introduce professional swimming to a new generation of sports fans, bringing them face to face with these incredible competitors.”

Natalie Taylor, Aquatics Director of University Recreation & Wellness at University of Maryland, says, “We are excited to welcome athletes and spectators to the Eppley Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Maryland for the inaugural International Swim League. Our large swimming community is ready to embrace all of the athletes and look forward to cheering on some very fast swimmers.”

The team at IU Natatorium says, “We are thrilled to be selected as one of the sites of the International Swimming League‘s inaugural season. It’s our belief that we have the best combination of aquatic facility, accommodations, food, volunteers, and hospitality right here in central Indiana. We look forward to collaborating with our local swimming community, Indianapolis, ISL staff, and local vendors to provide a great event for all involved.”

“Swimming is the most watched sport at the Olympic Games and we expect the ISL will generate nation-wide engagement which will lead to long-term sustainability not just for the league, but for the entire sport of swimming,” says Paris Jacobs, COO of the American Swimming Coaches Association and ISL management consultant.

SwimSwam note: Although the members of the non-American-based rosters have been filling out nicely, the U.S. teams of the ISL have been hush-hush. We’ve been teased the rosters will be revealed ‘shortly’, so watch this space.