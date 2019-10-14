Dressel Leads Naples ISL Money-Earners, Disparity Between Teams Continues

Caeleb Dressel was the top money-earner from the ISL meet in Naples and Sarah Sjostrom leads all earners for the series. Meanwhile, the disparity between winning teams and losing teams continues, as Energy Standard and the Cali Condors have each won more than the bottom two teams combined.

Dressel’s $13,500 haul was exactly what Sjostrom won in Indy to lead all earners. Sjostrom added another $12,900 and leads all series earners by almost ten thousand dollars. The skins race continues to be the key money event, as five of the top seven series earners have competed in the skins events at one or both meets.

The ISL money format clearly favors winning teams, and the degree of that divide is increasing. Both Energy Standard ($141,300 as a team in two meets) has earned far more than the Aqua Centurions ($47,400) and DC Trident ($47,850) combined. In fact, just their skins race aces (Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou) alone have earned nearly as much as either of the two bottom teams. The Cali Condors ($122,250) have also earned more than the bottom two teams combined.

ISL PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS 1st $1,800 $900 $5,400 2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600 3rd $600 $300 $1,800 4th $300 $150 $900

ISL Finals meet:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS 1st $6,000 $3,000 $18,000 2nd $4,000 $2,000 $12,000 3rd $2,000 $1,000 $6,000 4th $1,000 $500 $3,000

Note: we’ve heard rumblings of a $5,000 bonus for meet MVPs, but there’s no rule on the books suggesting that. For now, we’re not including it in our calculations.

Naples Money-Earners:

Rank Last Name First Name Team Prize Money Points Prize Money 1 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 45 $13,500 2 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 43 $12,900 3 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 28 $8,400 4 LE CLOS Chad ENS 25 $7,500 5 KING Lilly CAC 21 $6,300 5 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 21 $6,300 6 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 19 $5,700 7 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 18 $5,400 8 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 16 $4,800 8 SANCHEZ Kayla ENS 16 $4,800 9 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 15.5 $4,650 10 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 15 $4,500 11 HAUGHEY Siobhan DCT 14.5 $4,350 11 MASSE Kylie CAC 14.5 $4,350 12 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 14 $4,200 13 GALAT Bethany DCT 13 $3,900 14 LARKIN Mitch CAC 12 $3,600 15 HANNIS Molly CAC 10.5 $3,150 16 TITMUS Ariarne CAC 10 $3,000 17 CORREIA Breno AQC 9 $2,700 17 SABBIONI Simone AQC 9 $2,700 17 VAZAIOS Andreas DCT 9 $2,700 18 PROUD Ben ENS 8.5 $2,550 19 FINK Nic CAC 8 $2,400 20 STRAVIUS Jeremy DCT 7.5 $2,250 21 HINDS Natalie CAC 7 $2,100 21 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 7 $2,100 22 GROTHE Zane DCT 6.5 $1,950 22 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 6.5 $1,950 23 KINGSLEY Megan CAC 6 $1,800 23 LITHERLAND Jay DCT 6 $1,800 23 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 6 $1,800 23 OLEKSIAK Penny ENS 6 $1,800 23 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 6 $1,800 23 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 6 $1,800 23 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 6 $1,800 24 GIREV Ivan ENS 5.5 $1,650 25 BILIS Simonas ENS 5 $1,500 25 GKOLOMEEV Kristian AQC 5 $1,500 25 LESAFFRE Fantine ENS 5 $1,500 25 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 5 $1,500 25 THROSSELL Brianna DCT 5 $1,500 26 COMERFORD Mallory CAC 4.5 $1,350 27 BRATTON Lisa DCT 4 $1,200 27 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo ENS 4 $1,200 27 SHKURDAI Anastasia ENS 4 $1,200 27 SZARANEK Mark CAC 4 $1,200 28 BECKER Bowe CAC 3 $900 28 CLARK Imogen ENS 3 $900 28 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 3 $900 28 RESS Justin CAC 3 $900 28 SHEBAT John CAC 3 $900 29 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 2.5 $750 30 BIANCHI Ilaria AQC 2 $600 30 CARRARO Martina AQC 2 $600 30 CSEH Laszlo AQC 2 $600 30 DI LIDDO Elena AQC 2 $600 30 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 2 $600 30 HEINTZ Philip AQC 2 $600 30 IPSON Anton CAC 2 $600 30 KOHLER Sarah AQC 2 $600 30 MILLER Cody DCT 2 $600 30 STUPIN Max ENS 2 $600 30 ZELLMANN Poul AQC 2 $600 31 APOSTALON Anika DCT 1.5 $450 31 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 1.5 $450 31 WASICK Kasia CAC 1.5 $450 32 APPLE Zach DCT 1 $300 32 BRUHN Annika DCT 1 $300 32 CONDORELLI Santo AQC 1 $300 32 DAVIES Georgia ENS 1 $300 32 HOLLARD Tristan DCT 1 $300 32 KENNEDY Madison DCT 1 $300 32 KUBOVA Simona DCT 1 $300 32 NEALE Leah DCT 1 $300 32 SMITH Kierra ENS 1 $300 32 ZIRK Kregor ENS 1 $300 33 CORDES Kevin DCT 0.5 $150 33 DI PIETRO Silvia AQC 0.5 $150 33 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon AQC 0.5 $150 33 SMITH Giles DCT 0.5 $150

Running Series Money-Earners

Last Name First Name Team Total Prize Money Indy Naples SJOSTROM Sarah Energy Standard $26,400 $13,500 $12,900 SMOLIGA Olivia Cali Condors $16,500 $8,100 $8,400 MANAUDOU Florent Energy Standard $16,500 $10,200 $6,300 LE CLOS Chad Energy Standard $15,900 $8,400 $7,500 DRESSEL Caeleb Cali Condors $13,500 $13,500 KING Lilly Cali Condors $12,600 $6,300 $6,300 HEEMSKERK Femke Energy Standard $10,800 $5,400 $5,400 DAHLIA Kelsi Cali Condors $10,200 $4,500 $5,700 SHYMANOVICH Ilya Energy Standard $9,000 $4,500 $4,500 MARGALIS Melanie Cali Condors $8,700 $3,900 $4,800 MASSE Kylie Cali Condors $8,250 $3,900 $4,350 HAUGHEY Siobhan DC Trident $8,100 $3,750 $4,350 RYLOV Evgeny Energy Standard $7,800 $3,150 $4,650 LARKIN Mitch Cali Condors $7,650 $4,050 $3,600 PROUD Ben Energy Standard $7,650 $5,100 $2,550 SANCHEZ Kayla Energy Standard $7,200 $2,400 $4,800 MARTINENGHI Nicolo Aqua Centurions $7,200 $3,000 $4,200 KOLESNIKOV Kliment Energy Standard $6,750 $4,800 $1,950 CORREIA Breno Aqua Centurions $6,600 $3,900 $2,700 HANNIS Molly Cali Condors $6,150 $3,000 $3,150 VAZAIOS Andreas DC Trident $5,850 $3,150 $2,700 SABBIONI Simone Aqua Centurions $5,400 $2,700 $2,700 GALAT Bethany DC Trident $5,250 $1,350 $3,900 TITMUS Ariarne Cali Condors $5,100 $2,100 $3,000 BILIS Simonas Energy Standard $4,800 $3,300 $1,500 LEDECKY Katie DC Trident $4,200 $4,200 GROTHE Zane DC Trident $4,050 $2,100 $1,950 FINK Nic Cali Condors $3,900 $1,500 $2,400 OLEKSIAK Penny Energy Standard $3,900 $2,100 $1,800 CONDORELLI Santo Aqua Centurions $3,900 $3,600 $300 THROSSELL Brianna DC Trident $3,750 $2,250 $1,500 LITHERLAND Jay DC Trident $3,600 $1,800 $1,800 RIVOLTA Matteo Aqua Centurions $3,600 $1,800 $1,800 SCOZZOLI Fabio Aqua Centurions $3,600 $1,800 $1,800 HINDS Natalie Cali Condors $3,300 $1,200 $2,100 SEEBOHM Emily Energy Standard $3,300 $1,200 $2,100 SZARANEK Mark Cali Condors $3,300 $2,100 $1,200 WASICK Kasia Cali Condors $3,300 $2,850 $450 SHEVTSOV Sergey Energy Standard $3,150 $1,350 $1,800 GIREV Ivan Energy Standard $2,850 $1,200 $1,650 COMERFORD Mallory Cali Condors $2,850 $1,500 $1,350 MIRESSI Alessandro Aqua Centurions $2,700 $1,200 $1,500 FLICKINGER Hali Cali Condors $2,700 $2,700 CHUPKOV Anton Energy Standard $2,550 $2,550 STRAVIUS Jeremy DC Trident $2,400 $150 $2,250 MAJCHRZAK Kacper Cali Condors $2,400 $600 $1,800 BRATTON Lisa DC Trident $2,400 $1,200 $1,200 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo Energy Standard $2,400 $1,200 $1,200 WOG Kelsey Cali Condors $2,400 $2,400 KINGSLEY Megan Cali Condors $1,800 $1,800 CLARK Imogen Energy Standard $1,800 $900 $900 HEINTZ Philip Aqua Centurions $1,800 $1,200 $600 ZELLMANN Poul Aqua Centurions $1,800 $1,200 $600 KUBOVA Simona DC Trident $1,650 $1,350 $300 GKOLOMEEV Kristian Aqua Centurions $1,500 $1,500 LESAFFRE Fantine Energy Standard $1,500 $1,500 SHKURDAI Anastasia Energy Standard $1,500 $300 $1,200 RESS Justin Cali Condors $1,500 $600 $900 SHEBAT John Cali Condors $1,500 $600 $900 IPSEN Anton Cali Condors $1,500 $900 $600 PELLEGRINI Federica Aqua Centurions $1,350 $600 $750 KAWECKI Radoslaw Cali Condors $1,200 $300 $900 HARVEY Mary-Sophie Energy Standard $1,200 $600 $600 DAVIES Georgia Energy Standard $1,200 $900 $300 BECKER Bowe Cali Condors $1,050 $150 $900 HOWARD Robert DC Trident $1,050 $1,050 CARRARO Martina Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600 CSEH Laszlo Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600 DI LIDDO Elena Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600 KOHLER Sarah Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600 MILLER Cody DC Trident $900 $300 $600 SMITH Kierra Energy Standard $900 $600 $300 APOSTALON Anika DC Trident $750 $300 $450 HOLLARD Tristan DC Trident $750 $450 $300 ZIRK Kregor Energy Standard $750 $450 $300 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon Aqua Centurions $750 $600 $150 SMITH Giles DC Trident $750 $600 $150 HAAS Townley Cali Condors $750 $750 BIANCHI Ilaria Aqua Centurions $600 $600 STUPIN Max Energy Standard $600 $600 BRUHN Annika DC Trident $600 $300 $300 DOTTO Luca Aqua Centurions $600 $600 HENTKE Franziska Aqua Centurions $600 $600 MAHONEY Travis Aqua Centurions $600 $600 PANZIERA Margheria Aqua Centurions $600 $600 SMITH Rebecca Energy Standard $600 $600 OLIVEIRA Larissa Aqua Centurions $450 $450 APPLE Zach DC Trident $450 $150 $300 KENNEDY Madison DC Trident $300 $300 NEALE Leah DC Trident $300 $300 BONNET Charlotte Energy Standard $300 $300 PICKETT Leiston DC Trident $300 $300 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DC Trident $300 $300 CORDES Kevin DC Trident $150 $150 DI PIETRO Silvia Aqua Centurions $150 $150 BRO Signe Cali Condors $150 $150

Money By Team

Energy Standard

Energy Standard $141,300 SJOSTROM Sarah $26,400 MANAUDOU Florent $16,500 LE CLOS Chad $15,900 HEEMSKERK Femke $10,800 SHYMANOVICH Ilya $9,000 RYLOV Evgeny $7,800 PROUD Ben $7,650 SANCHEZ Kayla $7,200 KOLESNIKOV Kliment $6,750 BILIS Simonas $4,800 OLEKSIAK Penny $3,900 SEEBOHM Emily $3,300 SHEVTSOV Sergey $3,150 GIREV Ivan $2,850 CHUPKOV Anton $2,550 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo $2,400 CLARK Imogen $1,800 LESAFFRE Fantine $1,500 SHKURDAI Anastasia $1,500 HARVEY Mary-Sophie $1,200 DAVIES Georgia $1,200 SMITH Kierra $900 ZIRK Kregor $750 STUPIN Max $600 SMITH Rebecca $600 BONNET Charlotte $300

Cali Condors

Cali Condors $122,250 SMOLIGA Olivia $16,500 DRESSEL Caeleb $13,500 KING Lilly $12,600 DAHLIA Kelsi $10,200 MARGALIS Melanie $8,700 MASSE Kylie $8,250 LARKIN Mitch $7,650 HANNIS Molly $6,150 TITMUS Ariarne $5,100 FINK Nic $3,900 HINDS Natalie $3,300 SZARANEK Mark $3,300 WASICK Kasia $3,300 COMERFORD Mallory $2,850 FLICKINGER Hali $2,700 MAJCHRZAK Kacper $2,400 WOG Kelsey $2,400 KINGSLEY Megan $1,800 RESS Justin $1,500 SHEBAT John $1,500 IPSEN Anton $1,500 KAWECKI Radoslaw $1,200 BECKER Bowe $1,050 HAAS Townley $750 BRO Signe $150

DC Trident

DC Trident $47,850 HAUGHEY Siobhan $8,100 VAZAIOS Andreas $5,850 GALAT Bethany $5,250 LEDECKY Katie $4,200 GROTHE Zane $4,050 THROSSELL Brianna $3,750 LITHERLAND Jay $3,600 STRAVIUS Jeremy $2,400 BRATTON Lisa $2,400 KUBOVA Simona $1,650 HOWARD Robert $1,050 MILLER Cody $900 APOSTALON Anika $750 HOLLARD Tristan $750 SMITH Giles $750 BRUHN Annika $600 APPLE Zach $450 KENNEDY Madison $300 NEALE Leah $300 PICKETT Leiston $300 STJEPANOVIC Velimir $300 CORDES Kevin $150

