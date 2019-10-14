Dressel Leads Naples ISL Money-Earners, Disparity Between Teams Continues

was the top money-earner from the ISL meet in Naples and Caeleb Dressel leads all earners for the series. Meanwhile, the disparity between winning teams and losing teams continues, as Energy Standard and the Cali Condors have each won more than the bottom two teams combined. Sarah Sjostrom
Dressel’s $13,500 haul was exactly what Sjostrom won in Indy to lead all earners. Sjostrom added another $12,900 and leads all series earners by almost ten thousand dollars. The skins race continues to be the key money event, as five of the top seven series earners have competed in the skins events at one or both meets.
The ISL money format clearly favors winning teams, and the degree of that divide is increasing. Both Energy Standard ($141,300 as a team in two meets) has earned far more than the Aqua Centurions ($47,400) and DC Trident ($47,850) combined. In fact, just their skins race aces (Sjostrom and
) alone have earned nearly as much as either of the two bottom teams. The Cali Condors ($122,250) have also earned more than the bottom two teams combined. Florent Manaudou ISL PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system:
Regular season:
INDIVIDUAL EVENT
RELAY
SKINS
1st
$1,800
$900
$5,400
2nd
$1,200
$600
$3,600
3rd
$600
$300
$1,800
4th
$300
$150
$900
ISL Finals meet:
INDIVIDUAL EVENT
RELAY
SKINS
1st
$6,000
$3,000
$18,000
2nd
$4,000
$2,000
$12,000
3rd
$2,000
$1,000
$6,000
4th
$1,000
$500
$3,000
Note: we’ve heard rumblings of a $5,000 bonus for meet MVPs, but there’s no rule on the books suggesting that. For now, we’re not including it in our calculations. Naples Money-Earners:
Rank
Last Name
First Name
Team
Prize Money Points
Prize Money
1
DRESSEL
Caeleb
CAC
45
$13,500
2
SJOSTROM
Sarah
ENS
43
$12,900
3
SMOLIGA
Olivia
CAC
28
$8,400
4
LE CLOS
Chad
ENS
25
$7,500
5
KING
Lilly
CAC
21
$6,300
5
MANAUDOU
Florent
ENS
21
$6,300
6
DAHLIA
Kelsi
CAC
19
$5,700
7
HEEMSKERK
Femke
ENS
18
$5,400
8
MARGALIS
Melanie
CAC
16
$4,800
8
SANCHEZ
Kayla
ENS
16
$4,800
9
RYLOV
Evgeny
ENS
15.5
$4,650
10
SHYMANOVICH
Ilya
ENS
15
$4,500
11
HAUGHEY
Siobhan
DCT
14.5
$4,350
11
MASSE
Kylie
CAC
14.5
$4,350
12
MARTINENGHI
Nicolo
AQC
14
$4,200
13
GALAT
Bethany
DCT
13
$3,900
14
LARKIN
Mitch
CAC
12
$3,600
15
HANNIS
Molly
CAC
10.5
$3,150
16
TITMUS
Ariarne
CAC
10
$3,000
17
CORREIA
Breno
AQC
9
$2,700
17
SABBIONI
Simone
AQC
9
$2,700
17
VAZAIOS
Andreas
DCT
9
$2,700
18
PROUD
Ben
ENS
8.5
$2,550
19
FINK
Nic
CAC
8
$2,400
20
STRAVIUS
Jeremy
DCT
7.5
$2,250
21
HINDS
Natalie
CAC
7
$2,100
21
SEEBOHM
Emily
ENS
7
$2,100
22
GROTHE
Zane
DCT
6.5
$1,950
22
KOLESNIKOV
Kliment
ENS
6.5
$1,950
23
KINGSLEY
Megan
CAC
6
$1,800
23
LITHERLAND
Jay
DCT
6
$1,800
23
MAJCHRZAK
Kacper
CAC
6
$1,800
23
OLEKSIAK
Penny
ENS
6
$1,800
23
RIVOLTA
Matteo
AQC
6
$1,800
23
SCOZZOLI
Fabio
AQC
6
$1,800
23
SHEVTSOV
Sergey
ENS
6
$1,800
24
GIREV
Ivan
ENS
5.5
$1,650
25
BILIS
Simonas
ENS
5
$1,500
25
GKOLOMEEV
Kristian
AQC
5
$1,500
25
LESAFFRE
Fantine
ENS
5
$1,500
25
MIRESSI
Alessandro
AQC
5
$1,500
25
THROSSELL
Brianna
DCT
5
$1,500
26
COMERFORD
Mallory
CAC
4.5
$1,350
27
BRATTON
Lisa
DCT
4
$1,200
27
ROMANCHUK
Mykhaylo
ENS
4
$1,200
27
SHKURDAI
Anastasia
ENS
4
$1,200
27
SZARANEK
Mark
CAC
4
$1,200
28
BECKER
Bowe
CAC
3
$900
28
CLARK
Imogen
ENS
3
$900
28
KAWECKI
Radoslaw
CAC
3
$900
28
RESS
Justin
CAC
3
$900
28
SHEBAT
John
CAC
3
$900
29
PELLEGRINI
Federica
AQC
2.5
$750
30
BIANCHI
Ilaria
AQC
2
$600
30
CARRARO
Martina
AQC
2
$600
30
CSEH
Laszlo
AQC
2
$600
30
DI LIDDO
Elena
AQC
2
$600
30
HARVEY
Mary-Sophie
ENS
2
$600
30
HEINTZ
Philip
AQC
2
$600
30
IPSON
Anton
CAC
2
$600
30
KOHLER
Sarah
AQC
2
$600
30
MILLER
Cody
DCT
2
$600
30
STUPIN
Max
ENS
2
$600
30
ZELLMANN
Poul
AQC
2
$600
31
APOSTALON
Anika
DCT
1.5
$450
31
OLIVEIRA
Larissa
AQC
1.5
$450
31
WASICK
Kasia
CAC
1.5
$450
32
APPLE
Zach
DCT
1
$300
32
BRUHN
Annika
DCT
1
$300
32
CONDORELLI
Santo
AQC
1
$300
32
DAVIES
Georgia
ENS
1
$300
32
HOLLARD
Tristan
DCT
1
$300
32
KENNEDY
Madison
DCT
1
$300
32
KUBOVA
Simona
DCT
1
$300
32
NEALE
Leah
DCT
1
$300
32
SMITH
Kierra
ENS
1
$300
32
ZIRK
Kregor
ENS
1
$300
33
CORDES
Kevin
DCT
0.5
$150
33
DI PIETRO
Silvia
AQC
0.5
$150
33
MUNOZ DEL CAMPO
Lidon
AQC
0.5
$150
33
SMITH
Giles
DCT
0.5
$150
Running Series Money-Earners
Last Name
First Name
Team
Total Prize Money
Indy
Naples
SJOSTROM
Sarah
Energy Standard
$26,400
$13,500
$12,900
SMOLIGA
Olivia
Cali Condors
$16,500
$8,100
$8,400
MANAUDOU
Florent
Energy Standard
$16,500
$10,200
$6,300
LE CLOS
Chad
Energy Standard
$15,900
$8,400
$7,500
DRESSEL
Caeleb
Cali Condors
$13,500
$13,500
KING
Lilly
Cali Condors
$12,600
$6,300
$6,300
HEEMSKERK
Femke
Energy Standard
$10,800
$5,400
$5,400
DAHLIA
Kelsi
Cali Condors
$10,200
$4,500
$5,700
SHYMANOVICH
Ilya
Energy Standard
$9,000
$4,500
$4,500
MARGALIS
Melanie
Cali Condors
$8,700
$3,900
$4,800
MASSE
Kylie
Cali Condors
$8,250
$3,900
$4,350
HAUGHEY
Siobhan
DC Trident
$8,100
$3,750
$4,350
RYLOV
Evgeny
Energy Standard
$7,800
$3,150
$4,650
LARKIN
Mitch
Cali Condors
$7,650
$4,050
$3,600
PROUD
Ben
Energy Standard
$7,650
$5,100
$2,550
SANCHEZ
Kayla
Energy Standard
$7,200
$2,400
$4,800
MARTINENGHI
Nicolo
Aqua Centurions
$7,200
$3,000
$4,200
KOLESNIKOV
Kliment
Energy Standard
$6,750
$4,800
$1,950
CORREIA
Breno
Aqua Centurions
$6,600
$3,900
$2,700
HANNIS
Molly
Cali Condors
$6,150
$3,000
$3,150
VAZAIOS
Andreas
DC Trident
$5,850
$3,150
$2,700
SABBIONI
Simone
Aqua Centurions
$5,400
$2,700
$2,700
GALAT
Bethany
DC Trident
$5,250
$1,350
$3,900
TITMUS
Ariarne
Cali Condors
$5,100
$2,100
$3,000
BILIS
Simonas
Energy Standard
$4,800
$3,300
$1,500
LEDECKY
Katie
DC Trident
$4,200
$4,200
GROTHE
Zane
DC Trident
$4,050
$2,100
$1,950
FINK
Nic
Cali Condors
$3,900
$1,500
$2,400
OLEKSIAK
Penny
Energy Standard
$3,900
$2,100
$1,800
CONDORELLI
Santo
Aqua Centurions
$3,900
$3,600
$300
THROSSELL
Brianna
DC Trident
$3,750
$2,250
$1,500
LITHERLAND
Jay
DC Trident
$3,600
$1,800
$1,800
RIVOLTA
Matteo
Aqua Centurions
$3,600
$1,800
$1,800
SCOZZOLI
Fabio
Aqua Centurions
$3,600
$1,800
$1,800
HINDS
Natalie
Cali Condors
$3,300
$1,200
$2,100
SEEBOHM
Emily
Energy Standard
$3,300
$1,200
$2,100
SZARANEK
Mark
Cali Condors
$3,300
$2,100
$1,200
WASICK
Kasia
Cali Condors
$3,300
$2,850
$450
SHEVTSOV
Sergey
Energy Standard
$3,150
$1,350
$1,800
GIREV
Ivan
Energy Standard
$2,850
$1,200
$1,650
COMERFORD
Mallory
Cali Condors
$2,850
$1,500
$1,350
MIRESSI
Alessandro
Aqua Centurions
$2,700
$1,200
$1,500
FLICKINGER
Hali
Cali Condors
$2,700
$2,700
CHUPKOV
Anton
Energy Standard
$2,550
$2,550
STRAVIUS
Jeremy
DC Trident
$2,400
$150
$2,250
MAJCHRZAK
Kacper
Cali Condors
$2,400
$600
$1,800
BRATTON
Lisa
DC Trident
$2,400
$1,200
$1,200
ROMANCHUK
Mykhaylo
Energy Standard
$2,400
$1,200
$1,200
WOG
Kelsey
Cali Condors
$2,400
$2,400
KINGSLEY
Megan
Cali Condors
$1,800
$1,800
CLARK
Imogen
Energy Standard
$1,800
$900
$900
HEINTZ
Philip
Aqua Centurions
$1,800
$1,200
$600
ZELLMANN
Poul
Aqua Centurions
$1,800
$1,200
$600
KUBOVA
Simona
DC Trident
$1,650
$1,350
$300
GKOLOMEEV
Kristian
Aqua Centurions
$1,500
$1,500
LESAFFRE
Fantine
Energy Standard
$1,500
$1,500
SHKURDAI
Anastasia
Energy Standard
$1,500
$300
$1,200
RESS
Justin
Cali Condors
$1,500
$600
$900
SHEBAT
John
Cali Condors
$1,500
$600
$900
IPSEN
Anton
Cali Condors
$1,500
$900
$600
PELLEGRINI
Federica
Aqua Centurions
$1,350
$600
$750
KAWECKI
Radoslaw
Cali Condors
$1,200
$300
$900
HARVEY
Mary-Sophie
Energy Standard
$1,200
$600
$600
DAVIES
Georgia
Energy Standard
$1,200
$900
$300
BECKER
Bowe
Cali Condors
$1,050
$150
$900
HOWARD
Robert
DC Trident
$1,050
$1,050
CARRARO
Martina
Aqua Centurions
$900
$300
$600
CSEH
Laszlo
Aqua Centurions
$900
$300
$600
DI LIDDO
Elena
Aqua Centurions
$900
$300
$600
KOHLER
Sarah
Aqua Centurions
$900
$300
$600
MILLER
Cody
DC Trident
$900
$300
$600
SMITH
Kierra
Energy Standard
$900
$600
$300
APOSTALON
Anika
DC Trident
$750
$300
$450
HOLLARD
Tristan
DC Trident
$750
$450
$300
ZIRK
Kregor
Energy Standard
$750
$450
$300
MUNOZ DEL CAMPO
Lidon
Aqua Centurions
$750
$600
$150
SMITH
Giles
DC Trident
$750
$600
$150
HAAS
Townley
Cali Condors
$750
$750
BIANCHI
Ilaria
Aqua Centurions
$600
$600
STUPIN
Max
Energy Standard
$600
$600
BRUHN
Annika
DC Trident
$600
$300
$300
DOTTO
Luca
Aqua Centurions
$600
$600
HENTKE
Franziska
Aqua Centurions
$600
$600
MAHONEY
Travis
Aqua Centurions
$600
$600
PANZIERA
Margheria
Aqua Centurions
$600
$600
SMITH
Rebecca
Energy Standard
$600
$600
OLIVEIRA
Larissa
Aqua Centurions
$450
$450
APPLE
Zach
DC Trident
$450
$150
$300
KENNEDY
Madison
DC Trident
$300
$300
NEALE
Leah
DC Trident
$300
$300
BONNET
Charlotte
Energy Standard
$300
$300
PICKETT
Leiston
DC Trident
$300
$300
STJEPANOVIC
Velimir
DC Trident
$300
$300
CORDES
Kevin
DC Trident
$150
$150
DI PIETRO
Silvia
Aqua Centurions
$150
$150
BRO
Signe
Cali Condors
$150
$150
Money By Team
Energy Standard
Energy Standard
$141,300
SJOSTROM
Sarah
$26,400
MANAUDOU
Florent
$16,500
LE CLOS
Chad
$15,900
HEEMSKERK
Femke
$10,800
SHYMANOVICH
Ilya
$9,000
RYLOV
Evgeny
$7,800
PROUD
Ben
$7,650
SANCHEZ
Kayla
$7,200
KOLESNIKOV
Kliment
$6,750
BILIS
Simonas
$4,800
OLEKSIAK
Penny
$3,900
SEEBOHM
Emily
$3,300
SHEVTSOV
Sergey
$3,150
GIREV
Ivan
$2,850
CHUPKOV
Anton
$2,550
ROMANCHUK
Mykhaylo
$2,400
CLARK
Imogen
$1,800
LESAFFRE
Fantine
$1,500
SHKURDAI
Anastasia
$1,500
HARVEY
Mary-Sophie
$1,200
DAVIES
Georgia
$1,200
SMITH
Kierra
$900
ZIRK
Kregor
$750
STUPIN
Max
$600
SMITH
Rebecca
$600
BONNET
Charlotte
$300
Cali Condors
Cali Condors
$122,250
SMOLIGA
Olivia
$16,500
DRESSEL
Caeleb
$13,500
KING
Lilly
$12,600
DAHLIA
Kelsi
$10,200
MARGALIS
Melanie
$8,700
MASSE
Kylie
$8,250
LARKIN
Mitch
$7,650
HANNIS
Molly
$6,150
TITMUS
Ariarne
$5,100
FINK
Nic
$3,900
HINDS
Natalie
$3,300
SZARANEK
Mark
$3,300
WASICK
Kasia
$3,300
COMERFORD
Mallory
$2,850
FLICKINGER
Hali
$2,700
MAJCHRZAK
Kacper
$2,400
WOG
Kelsey
$2,400
KINGSLEY
Megan
$1,800
RESS
Justin
$1,500
SHEBAT
John
$1,500
IPSEN
Anton
$1,500
KAWECKI
Radoslaw
$1,200
BECKER
Bowe
$1,050
HAAS
Townley
$750
BRO
Signe
$150
DC Trident
DC Trident
$47,850
HAUGHEY
Siobhan
$8,100
VAZAIOS
Andreas
$5,850
GALAT
Bethany
$5,250
LEDECKY
Katie
$4,200
GROTHE
Zane
$4,050
THROSSELL
Brianna
$3,750
LITHERLAND
Jay
$3,600
STRAVIUS
Jeremy
$2,400
BRATTON
Lisa
$2,400
KUBOVA
Simona
$1,650
HOWARD
Robert
$1,050
MILLER
Cody
$900
APOSTALON
Anika
$750
HOLLARD
Tristan
$750
SMITH
Giles
$750
BRUHN
Annika
$600
APPLE
Zach
$450
KENNEDY
Madison
$300
NEALE
Leah
$300
PICKETT
Leiston
$300
STJEPANOVIC
Velimir
$300
CORDES
Kevin
$150
Aqua Centurions
Aqua Centurions
$47,400
MARTINENGHI
Nicolo
$7,200
CORREIA
Breno
$6,600
SABBIONI
Simone
$5,400
CONDORELLI
Santo
$3,900
RIVOLTA
Matteo
$3,600
SCOZZOLI
Fabio
$3,600
MIRESSI
Alessandro
$2,700
HEINTZ
Philip
$1,800
ZELLMANN
Poul
$1,800
GKOLOMEEV
Kristian
$1,500
PELLEGRINI
Federica
$1,350
CARRARO
Martina
$900
CSEH
Laszlo
$900
DI LIDDO
Elena
$900
KOHLER
Sarah
$900
MUNOZ DEL CAMPO
Lidon
$750
BIANCHI
Ilaria
$600
DOTTO
Luca
$600
HENTKE
Franziska
$600
MAHONEY
Travis
$600
PANZIERA
Margheria
$600
OLIVEIRA
Larissa
$450
DI PIETRO
Silvia
$150
How about drawing a random race before the meet to be the skins race? 200 or 400 goes 2 rounds, 50 or 100 goes 3 rounds.