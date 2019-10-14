Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dressel Leads Naples ISL Money-Earners, Disparity Between Teams Continues

Caeleb Dressel was the top money-earner from the ISL meet in Naples and Sarah Sjostrom leads all earners for the series. Meanwhile, the disparity between winning teams and losing teams continues, as Energy Standard and the Cali Condors have each won more than the bottom two teams combined.

Dressel’s $13,500 haul was exactly what Sjostrom won in Indy to lead all earners. Sjostrom added another $12,900 and leads all series earners by almost ten thousand dollars. The skins race continues to be the key money event, as five of the top seven series earners have competed in the skins events at one or both meets.

The ISL money format clearly favors winning teams, and the degree of that divide is increasing. Both Energy Standard ($141,300 as a team in two meets) has earned far more than the Aqua Centurions ($47,400) and DC Trident ($47,850) combined. In fact, just their skins race aces (Sjostrom and Florent Manaudou) alone have earned nearly as much as either of the two bottom teams. The Cali Condors ($122,250) have also earned more than the bottom two teams combined.

ISL PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS
1st $1,800 $900 $5,400
2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600
3rd $600 $300 $1,800
4th $300 $150 $900

ISL Finals meet:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS
1st $6,000 $3,000 $18,000
2nd $4,000 $2,000 $12,000
3rd $2,000 $1,000 $6,000
4th $1,000 $500 $3,000

Note: we’ve heard rumblings of a $5,000 bonus for meet MVPs, but there’s no rule on the books suggesting that. For now, we’re not including it in our calculations.

Naples Money-Earners:

Rank Last Name First Name Team Prize Money Points Prize Money
1 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 45 $13,500
2 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 43 $12,900
3 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 28 $8,400
4 LE CLOS Chad ENS 25 $7,500
5 KING Lilly CAC 21 $6,300
5 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 21 $6,300
6 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 19 $5,700
7 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 18 $5,400
8 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 16 $4,800
8 SANCHEZ Kayla ENS 16 $4,800
9 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 15.5 $4,650
10 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 15 $4,500
11 HAUGHEY Siobhan DCT 14.5 $4,350
11 MASSE Kylie CAC 14.5 $4,350
12 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 14 $4,200
13 GALAT Bethany DCT 13 $3,900
14 LARKIN Mitch CAC 12 $3,600
15 HANNIS Molly CAC 10.5 $3,150
16 TITMUS Ariarne CAC 10 $3,000
17 CORREIA Breno AQC 9 $2,700
17 SABBIONI Simone AQC 9 $2,700
17 VAZAIOS Andreas DCT 9 $2,700
18 PROUD Ben ENS 8.5 $2,550
19 FINK Nic CAC 8 $2,400
20 STRAVIUS Jeremy DCT 7.5 $2,250
21 HINDS Natalie CAC 7 $2,100
21 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 7 $2,100
22 GROTHE Zane DCT 6.5 $1,950
22 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 6.5 $1,950
23 KINGSLEY Megan CAC 6 $1,800
23 LITHERLAND Jay DCT 6 $1,800
23 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 6 $1,800
23 OLEKSIAK Penny ENS 6 $1,800
23 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 6 $1,800
23 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 6 $1,800
23 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 6 $1,800
24 GIREV Ivan ENS 5.5 $1,650
25 BILIS Simonas ENS 5 $1,500
25 GKOLOMEEV Kristian AQC 5 $1,500
25 LESAFFRE Fantine ENS 5 $1,500
25 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 5 $1,500
25 THROSSELL Brianna DCT 5 $1,500
26 COMERFORD Mallory CAC 4.5 $1,350
27 BRATTON Lisa DCT 4 $1,200
27 ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo ENS 4 $1,200
27 SHKURDAI Anastasia ENS 4 $1,200
27 SZARANEK Mark CAC 4 $1,200
28 BECKER Bowe CAC 3 $900
28 CLARK Imogen ENS 3 $900
28 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 3 $900
28 RESS Justin CAC 3 $900
28 SHEBAT John CAC 3 $900
29 PELLEGRINI Federica AQC 2.5 $750
30 BIANCHI Ilaria AQC 2 $600
30 CARRARO Martina AQC 2 $600
30 CSEH Laszlo AQC 2 $600
30 DI LIDDO Elena AQC 2 $600
30 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 2 $600
30 HEINTZ Philip AQC 2 $600
30 IPSON Anton CAC 2 $600
30 KOHLER Sarah AQC 2 $600
30 MILLER Cody DCT 2 $600
30 STUPIN Max ENS 2 $600
30 ZELLMANN Poul AQC 2 $600
31 APOSTALON Anika DCT 1.5 $450
31 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 1.5 $450
31 WASICK Kasia CAC 1.5 $450
32 APPLE Zach DCT 1 $300
32 BRUHN Annika DCT 1 $300
32 CONDORELLI Santo AQC 1 $300
32 DAVIES Georgia ENS 1 $300
32 HOLLARD Tristan DCT 1 $300
32 KENNEDY Madison DCT 1 $300
32 KUBOVA Simona DCT 1 $300
32 NEALE Leah DCT 1 $300
32 SMITH Kierra ENS 1 $300
32 ZIRK Kregor ENS 1 $300
33 CORDES Kevin DCT 0.5 $150
33 DI PIETRO Silvia AQC 0.5 $150
33 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon AQC 0.5 $150
33 SMITH Giles DCT 0.5 $150

Running Series Money-Earners

Last Name First Name Team Total Prize Money Indy Naples
SJOSTROM Sarah Energy Standard $26,400 $13,500 $12,900
SMOLIGA Olivia Cali Condors $16,500 $8,100 $8,400
MANAUDOU Florent Energy Standard $16,500 $10,200 $6,300
LE CLOS Chad Energy Standard $15,900 $8,400 $7,500
DRESSEL Caeleb Cali Condors $13,500 $13,500
KING Lilly Cali Condors $12,600 $6,300 $6,300
HEEMSKERK Femke Energy Standard $10,800 $5,400 $5,400
DAHLIA Kelsi Cali Condors $10,200 $4,500 $5,700
SHYMANOVICH Ilya Energy Standard $9,000 $4,500 $4,500
MARGALIS Melanie Cali Condors $8,700 $3,900 $4,800
MASSE Kylie Cali Condors $8,250 $3,900 $4,350
HAUGHEY Siobhan DC Trident $8,100 $3,750 $4,350
RYLOV Evgeny Energy Standard $7,800 $3,150 $4,650
LARKIN Mitch Cali Condors $7,650 $4,050 $3,600
PROUD Ben Energy Standard $7,650 $5,100 $2,550
SANCHEZ Kayla Energy Standard $7,200 $2,400 $4,800
MARTINENGHI Nicolo Aqua Centurions $7,200 $3,000 $4,200
KOLESNIKOV Kliment Energy Standard $6,750 $4,800 $1,950
CORREIA Breno Aqua Centurions $6,600 $3,900 $2,700
HANNIS Molly Cali Condors $6,150 $3,000 $3,150
VAZAIOS Andreas DC Trident $5,850 $3,150 $2,700
SABBIONI Simone Aqua Centurions $5,400 $2,700 $2,700
GALAT Bethany DC Trident $5,250 $1,350 $3,900
TITMUS Ariarne Cali Condors $5,100 $2,100 $3,000
BILIS Simonas Energy Standard $4,800 $3,300 $1,500
LEDECKY Katie DC Trident $4,200 $4,200
GROTHE Zane DC Trident $4,050 $2,100 $1,950
FINK Nic Cali Condors $3,900 $1,500 $2,400
OLEKSIAK Penny Energy Standard $3,900 $2,100 $1,800
CONDORELLI Santo Aqua Centurions $3,900 $3,600 $300
THROSSELL Brianna DC Trident $3,750 $2,250 $1,500
LITHERLAND Jay DC Trident $3,600 $1,800 $1,800
RIVOLTA Matteo Aqua Centurions $3,600 $1,800 $1,800
SCOZZOLI Fabio Aqua Centurions $3,600 $1,800 $1,800
HINDS Natalie Cali Condors $3,300 $1,200 $2,100
SEEBOHM Emily Energy Standard $3,300 $1,200 $2,100
SZARANEK Mark Cali Condors $3,300 $2,100 $1,200
WASICK Kasia Cali Condors $3,300 $2,850 $450
SHEVTSOV Sergey Energy Standard $3,150 $1,350 $1,800
GIREV Ivan Energy Standard $2,850 $1,200 $1,650
COMERFORD Mallory Cali Condors $2,850 $1,500 $1,350
MIRESSI Alessandro Aqua Centurions $2,700 $1,200 $1,500
FLICKINGER Hali Cali Condors $2,700 $2,700
CHUPKOV Anton Energy Standard $2,550 $2,550
STRAVIUS Jeremy DC Trident $2,400 $150 $2,250
MAJCHRZAK Kacper Cali Condors $2,400 $600 $1,800
BRATTON Lisa DC Trident $2,400 $1,200 $1,200
ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo Energy Standard $2,400 $1,200 $1,200
WOG Kelsey Cali Condors $2,400 $2,400
KINGSLEY Megan Cali Condors $1,800 $1,800
CLARK Imogen Energy Standard $1,800 $900 $900
HEINTZ Philip Aqua Centurions $1,800 $1,200 $600
ZELLMANN Poul Aqua Centurions $1,800 $1,200 $600
KUBOVA Simona DC Trident $1,650 $1,350 $300
GKOLOMEEV Kristian Aqua Centurions $1,500 $1,500
LESAFFRE Fantine Energy Standard $1,500 $1,500
SHKURDAI Anastasia Energy Standard $1,500 $300 $1,200
RESS Justin Cali Condors $1,500 $600 $900
SHEBAT John Cali Condors $1,500 $600 $900
IPSEN Anton Cali Condors $1,500 $900 $600
PELLEGRINI Federica Aqua Centurions $1,350 $600 $750
KAWECKI Radoslaw Cali Condors $1,200 $300 $900
HARVEY Mary-Sophie Energy Standard $1,200 $600 $600
DAVIES Georgia Energy Standard $1,200 $900 $300
BECKER Bowe Cali Condors $1,050 $150 $900
HOWARD Robert DC Trident $1,050 $1,050
CARRARO Martina Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600
CSEH Laszlo Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600
DI LIDDO Elena Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600
KOHLER Sarah Aqua Centurions $900 $300 $600
MILLER Cody DC Trident $900 $300 $600
SMITH Kierra Energy Standard $900 $600 $300
APOSTALON Anika DC Trident $750 $300 $450
HOLLARD Tristan DC Trident $750 $450 $300
ZIRK Kregor Energy Standard $750 $450 $300
MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon Aqua Centurions $750 $600 $150
SMITH Giles DC Trident $750 $600 $150
HAAS Townley Cali Condors $750 $750
BIANCHI Ilaria Aqua Centurions $600 $600
STUPIN Max Energy Standard $600 $600
BRUHN Annika DC Trident $600 $300 $300
DOTTO Luca Aqua Centurions $600 $600
HENTKE Franziska Aqua Centurions $600 $600
MAHONEY Travis Aqua Centurions $600 $600
PANZIERA Margheria Aqua Centurions $600 $600
SMITH Rebecca Energy Standard $600 $600
OLIVEIRA Larissa Aqua Centurions $450 $450
APPLE Zach DC Trident $450 $150 $300
KENNEDY Madison DC Trident $300 $300
NEALE Leah DC Trident $300 $300
BONNET Charlotte Energy Standard $300 $300
PICKETT Leiston DC Trident $300 $300
STJEPANOVIC Velimir DC Trident $300 $300
CORDES Kevin DC Trident $150 $150
DI PIETRO Silvia Aqua Centurions $150 $150
BRO Signe Cali Condors $150 $150

Money By Team

Energy Standard

Energy Standard $141,300
SJOSTROM Sarah $26,400
MANAUDOU Florent $16,500
LE CLOS Chad $15,900
HEEMSKERK Femke $10,800
SHYMANOVICH Ilya $9,000
RYLOV Evgeny $7,800
PROUD Ben $7,650
SANCHEZ Kayla $7,200
KOLESNIKOV Kliment $6,750
BILIS Simonas $4,800
OLEKSIAK Penny $3,900
SEEBOHM Emily $3,300
SHEVTSOV Sergey $3,150
GIREV Ivan $2,850
CHUPKOV Anton $2,550
ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo $2,400
CLARK Imogen $1,800
LESAFFRE Fantine $1,500
SHKURDAI Anastasia $1,500
HARVEY Mary-Sophie $1,200
DAVIES Georgia $1,200
SMITH Kierra $900
ZIRK Kregor $750
STUPIN Max $600
SMITH Rebecca $600
BONNET Charlotte $300

Cali Condors

Cali Condors $122,250
SMOLIGA Olivia $16,500
DRESSEL Caeleb $13,500
KING Lilly $12,600
DAHLIA Kelsi $10,200
MARGALIS Melanie $8,700
MASSE Kylie $8,250
LARKIN Mitch $7,650
HANNIS Molly $6,150
TITMUS Ariarne $5,100
FINK Nic $3,900
HINDS Natalie $3,300
SZARANEK Mark $3,300
WASICK Kasia $3,300
COMERFORD Mallory $2,850
FLICKINGER Hali $2,700
MAJCHRZAK Kacper $2,400
WOG Kelsey $2,400
KINGSLEY Megan $1,800
RESS Justin $1,500
SHEBAT John $1,500
IPSEN Anton $1,500
KAWECKI Radoslaw $1,200
BECKER Bowe $1,050
HAAS Townley $750
BRO Signe $150

DC Trident

DC Trident $47,850
HAUGHEY Siobhan $8,100
VAZAIOS Andreas $5,850
GALAT Bethany $5,250
LEDECKY Katie $4,200
GROTHE Zane $4,050
THROSSELL Brianna $3,750
LITHERLAND Jay $3,600
STRAVIUS Jeremy $2,400
BRATTON Lisa $2,400
KUBOVA Simona $1,650
HOWARD Robert $1,050
MILLER Cody $900
APOSTALON Anika $750
HOLLARD Tristan $750
SMITH Giles $750
BRUHN Annika $600
APPLE Zach $450
KENNEDY Madison $300
NEALE Leah $300
PICKETT Leiston $300
STJEPANOVIC Velimir $300
CORDES Kevin $150

Aqua Centurions

Aqua Centurions $47,400
MARTINENGHI Nicolo $7,200
CORREIA Breno $6,600
SABBIONI Simone $5,400
CONDORELLI Santo $3,900
RIVOLTA Matteo $3,600
SCOZZOLI Fabio $3,600
MIRESSI Alessandro $2,700
HEINTZ Philip $1,800
ZELLMANN Poul $1,800
GKOLOMEEV Kristian $1,500
PELLEGRINI Federica $1,350
CARRARO Martina $900
CSEH Laszlo $900
DI LIDDO Elena $900
KOHLER Sarah $900
MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon $750
BIANCHI Ilaria $600
DOTTO Luca $600
HENTKE Franziska $600
MAHONEY Travis $600
PANZIERA Margheria $600
OLIVEIRA Larissa $450
DI PIETRO Silvia $150

Coach Ryan

How about drawing a random race before the meet to be the skins race? 200 or 400 goes 2 rounds, 50 or 100 goes 3 rounds.

