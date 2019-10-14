Trials Qualifier Izabella Adame (2021) Verbally Commits to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izabella Adame, a junior at Valencia High School in Valencia, California, has announced her intention to swim at Arizona State University beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Adame swims for her high school and for Canyons Aquatic Club.

“I am super excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University! I will be continuing my academic studies and my swim career in such a beautiful school! I want to thank everyone who has helped and supported me throughout everything! I am super excited to finally say that I am going to be a baby sun devil and continuing my “vision phase” at ASU! with some amazing coaches and staff #forksup🔱”

Adame specializes in breast, fly, and IM and is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 100m breast (1:10.84). In high school season her sophomore year, Adame was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:01.41) and took 4th in the 100 fly (54.86) at 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships. She contributed to the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (23.77 butterfly split) and 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.31 leadoff). At the California State Championships a week later, she finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:01.52), 10th in the 100 fly (55.09), and 5th in the medley relay (23.38 butterfly). In long-course season she earned PBs in the 100m back (1:06.19) and 100m fly (1:03.52) at CA/NV Sectionals in her home pool in Santa Clarita. She also competed at Mt. Hood Futures (3rd place in the 100 breast, 6th in the 200 breast) and Speedo Junior Nationals. There, she swam the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and finished 9th in the 100 breast with a PB of 1:10.84.

ASU’s Silja Kansakoski won the conference title in the 100 breast at 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Adame’s best time would have put her in the B final with Lana Berry and Kaya Philapil. She will have a year of overlap with Berry. Kansakoski took 3rd in the 200 breast, while Nora Deleske and Marlies Ross made the B final. Adame would have swum in the C final along with Berry. She also would have made the B final of the 100 fly, swimming with ASU’s top scorer in the event, Fanny Teijonsalo.

Best times:

100 breast – 1:01.41

200 breast – 2:13.86

100 fly – 53.85

200 IM – 2:02.08

