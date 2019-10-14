LA Current Will Take 27 Swimmers to Their ISL Debut in Lewisville

The Los Angeles Current of the International Swimming League (ISL) have released a 27-swimmer roster for their league debut this weekend in Lewisville, Texas.

The Current have more Americans than any other team in the league, with 21 of the 27 athletes registered for Lewisville representing the USA internationally. The exceptions are Dylan Carter (Trinidad & Tobago), Felipe Lima (Brazil), Farida Osman (Egypt), Andi Murez (Israel), Beryl Gastaldello (France), and their latest addition Anastasiya Gorbenko (Israel).

The lone absence from the Current’s announced roster is Amy Bilquist.

The team has particular strengths in the men’s 100 backstroke, where Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers represent the last 2 Olympic champions in the men’s 100 back. Murphy is also the defending Olympic Champion in the 200 back.

On the women’s side, even without Bilquist, the team is loaded in the sprint free and fly groups. Beryl Gastaldello, Katie McLaughlin, Farida Osman, andi Murez, and Aly Tetzloff all fit that mold for the Current. They’re also loaded in the women’s IM events. Kathleen Baker is the US Open Record holder in the 200 LCM IM, Ella Eastin holds the American Record in the 200 and 400 yard IMs, Leah Smith is the 2017 US National Champion in the 400 IM, and 16-year old Anastasia Gorbenko is the Israeli Record holder in both the 200 and 400 IM in long course.

The team will race this Saturday and Sunday against the New York Breakers, Iron, and London Roar in the first Group B matchup of the season.