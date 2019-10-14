Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LA Current Will Take 27 Swimmers to Their ISL Debut in Lewisville

The Los Angeles Current of the International Swimming League (ISL) have released a 27-swimmer roster for their league debut this weekend in Lewisville, Texas.

The Current have more Americans than any other team in the league, with 21 of the 27 athletes registered for Lewisville representing the USA internationally. The exceptions are Dylan Carter (Trinidad & Tobago), Felipe Lima (Brazil), Farida Osman (Egypt), Andi Murez (Israel), Beryl Gastaldello (France), and their latest addition Anastasiya Gorbenko (Israel).

The lone absence from the Current’s announced roster is Amy Bilquist.

The team has particular strengths in the men’s 100 backstroke, where Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers represent the last 2 Olympic champions in the men’s 100 back. Murphy is also the defending Olympic Champion in the 200 back.

On the women’s side, even without Bilquist, the team is loaded in the sprint free and fly groups. Beryl Gastaldello, Katie McLaughlin, Farida Osman, andi Murez, and Aly Tetzloff all fit that mold for the Current. They’re also loaded in the women’s IM events. Kathleen Baker is the US Open Record holder in the 200 LCM IM, Ella Eastin holds the American Record in the 200 and 400 yard IMs, Leah Smith is the 2017 US National Champion in the 400 IM, and 16-year old Anastasia Gorbenko is the Israeli Record holder in both the 200 and 400 IM in long course.

The team will race this Saturday and Sunday against the New York Breakers, Iron, and London Roar in the first Group B matchup of the season.

MEN WOMEN
Ryan Murphy Kathleen Baker
Tom Shields Leah Smith
Jack Conger Kendyl Stewart
Dylan Carter Margo Geer
Josh Prenot Farida Osman
Chase Kalisz Katie Mclaughlin
Will Licon Amy Bilquist
Blake Pieroni Annie Lazor
Michael Chadwick Aly Tetzloff
Ryan Held Andi Murez
Nathan Adrian Ella Eastin
Matt Grevers Beryl Gastaldello
Felipe Lima Anastasiya Gorbenko
Andrew Seliskar    

 

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Old Man Chalmers

Energy Standard
London Roar
Cali Condors
LA Current

for vegas?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Superfan

No question about it. They drafted the best teams! The only question might be London Roar with many of their swimmers haingn a training camp conflict?!?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Nswim

I feel as though DC and Aqua are out with the strength of NY, LA, and Iron/Roar

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
DBSwims

I wonder whos swimming the 400 free for the men.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Old Man Chalmers

tom shields

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Sun Yangs Hammer

Tom Shields but fly. Someone get the piano.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Superfan

Remember the days Tom Shields was a monster SCM…..he could be a huge player for them!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!