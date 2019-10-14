Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

New York Breakers Add Abbey Harkin, Release 28-Swimmer Roster for Lewisville

The New York Breakers have announced their 28-swimmer roster for their upcoming debut in the International Swimming League (ISL) this weekend in Lewisville, Texas.

The Breakers, managed by Tina Andrew and coached by Peter Andrew, have one of the larger rosters in the league and one of the more internationally-diverse rosters. In addition to the US, the team has athletes from Canada, Denmark, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador. In fact, in spite of being 1 of 4 US-based teams, only 8 of its 28 swimmers for the Lewisville meet are American.

Absent from the week 1 roster are British IMer Abbie Wood, who is part of a group attending the British National Team training camp in Arizona and are expected to miss the first two meets; as well as Russian backstroker Grigory Tarasevich, a late addition to the roster who is expected to join the team in Budapest.

The 28-swimmer roster also adds a new, previously-unannounced name to the team: Australia’s Abbey Harkin. Harkin, who presumably will play counter to Wood for the meets that the latter can’t attend, ranked 15th in the world last season in the 400 IM in 4:32.57: two slots behind Wood at 4:31.70. By our count, only 2 swimmers who ranked higher than Harkin are scheduled to be in Lewisville: Katinka Hosszu (#1) and Zsu Jakabos (#10), as the women’s IM races have been among the thinnest groups in the ISL’s first season.

Harkin is 21 and trains at St. Peters Western under Dean Boxall alongside stars like Ariarne Titmus. She was Australia’s National Champion in the 100 meter breaststroke in 2019, but finished 3rd at their Trials later in the summer. She made her international debut at the World Short Course Championships in 2018, where she finished 7th in the 200 IM (2:08.30) and 9th in the 400 IM.

The Breakers are led most prominently by Pernille Blume, the defending Olympic champion in the 50 free, and Michael Andrew, whose USRPT training style makes him a potential superstar in the rapid-paced ISL format.

FAV # WOMEN FAV# MEN
9 BLACK, HALEY 4
ANDREW, MICHAEL
14 BLUME, PERNILLE 15
CHIERIGHINI, MARCELO
7 DELOOF, ALI 22
DARRAGH, MACK
12 DELOOF, CATIE 6
DE LUCCA, JOAO
1 DELOOF, GABBY 50
GOMEZ, JONATHAN
13 ESCOBEDO, EMILY 90 KOCH, MARCO
10 FOOS, REVA 62 KUSCH, MARIUS
5 HARKIN, ABBEY 95 LEWIS, CLYDE
11 LARSON, BREEJA 48
MCLOUGHLIN, JACK
19 LOVEMORE, TAYLA 72 PEBLEY, JACOB
88 NEAL, LIA 20
PERIBONIO, TOMAS
97 OVERHOLT, EMILY 73
REID, CHRISTOPHER
777 THOMAS, ALYS 2 TANDY, BRAD
77 WILSON, MADI 8
THORMEYER, MARKUS

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jeff

Does this camp for the Brits only apply to specific clubs because Thomas is on the national team and training in the UK so i don’t see why she isn’t at the camp like Wood is.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Not really sure. It’s been hard to get anybody to definitely say who is/isn’t going to the camp and when they are/aren’t going to be there.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!