Kamminga, Campbell Win World Cup Cluster #2, Campbell Leads Series Over Hosszu

Arno Kamminga won the men’s second cluster over Vladimir Morozov, while Cate Campbell used a cluster 2 win to pass Katinka Hosszu for the series lead on the 2019 World Cup.
That comes after the Budapest and Berlin stops of the World Cup the past two weekends. Kamminga and Campbell pocket $50,000 bonuses for their cluster wins. Campbell and Morozov are now in line for $150,000 series bonuses if they can hold onto their overall points leads.
You can see the full point and prize money format here.
Full points, according to FINA, are below:
Cluster 2 Final Points
Women:
1. Cate Campbell (AUS) 93 pts
2. Kira Toussaint (NED) 90 pts
3. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 84 pts
4. Michelle Coleman (SWE) 60 pts
5. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) 57 pts
6. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 54 pts
7. Maddy Gough (AUS) 42 pts
8. Taylor Ruck (CAN) 30 pts
Men:
1. Arno Kamminga (NED) 117 pts
2. Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 108 pts
3. Danas Rapsys (LTU) 66 pts
4. Kristof Milak (HUN) 63 pts
5. Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 54 pts
6. Michael Andrew (USA) 54 pts
7. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 36 pts
8. Ruixuan Zhang (CHN) 33 pts
Running Series Leaders
Women:
|Rank
|Country
|Family Name
|First Name
|Total
|Cluster 1
|Budapest (HUN)
|Berlin (GER)
|1
|– AUS
|CAMPBELL
|Cate
|243
|150
|42
|51
|2
|– HUN
|HOSSZU
|Katinka
|240
|156
|48
|36
|3
|– SWE
|COLEMAN
|Michelle
|135
|75
|21
|39
|4
|– HUN
|JAKABOS
|Zsuzsanna
|120
|63
|30
|27
|5
|– AUS
|SEEBOHM
|Emily
|105
|105
|0
|0
|6
|– NED
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|90
|0
|42
|48
|7
|– AUS
|GOUGH
|Maddy
|69
|27
|21
|21
|8
|– AUS
|BARRATT
|Holly
|66
|66
|0
|0
Men:
|Rank
|Country
|Family Name
|First Name
|Total
|Cluster 1
|Budapest (HUN)
|Berlin (GER)
|1
|– RUS
|MOROZOV
|Vladimir
|264
|156
|54
|54
|2
|[LTU] – LTU
|RAPSYS
|Danas
|177
|111
|33
|33
|3
|– USA
|ANDREW
|Michael
|132
|78
|27
|27
|4
|– USA
|WILSON
|Andrew
|129
|129
|0
|0
|5
|– NED
|KAMMINGA
|Arno
|117
|0
|60
|57
|6
|– HUN
|SZABO
|Szebasztian
|114
|78
|21
|15
|7
|– AUS
|LARKIN
|Mitchell
|108
|108
|0
|0
|8
|– AUS
|FRASER-HOLMES
|Thomas
|66
|60
|6
|0
@STEVE: Hosszu earned no bonus point for quality swims. Her wins were against the field where a few only barely made FINA “B” standard. Yeah, she “rocks”.