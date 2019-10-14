Kamminga, Campbell Win World Cup Cluster #2, Campbell Leads Series Over Hosszu

Arno Kamminga won the men’s second cluster over Vladimir Morozov, while Cate Campbell used a cluster 2 win to pass Katinka Hosszu for the series lead on the 2019 World Cup.

That comes after the Budapest and Berlin stops of the World Cup the past two weekends. Kamminga and Campbell pocket $50,000 bonuses for their cluster wins. Campbell and Morozov are now in line for $150,000 series bonuses if they can hold onto their overall points leads.

Full points, according to FINA, are below:

Cluster 2 Final Points

Women:

1. Cate Campbell (AUS) 93 pts

2. Kira Toussaint (NED) 90 pts

3. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 84 pts

4. Michelle Coleman (SWE) 60 pts

5. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) 57 pts

6. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 54 pts

7. Maddy Gough (AUS) 42 pts

8. Taylor Ruck (CAN) 30 pts

Men:

1. Arno Kamminga (NED) 117 pts

2. Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 108 pts

3. Danas Rapsys (LTU) 66 pts

4. Kristof Milak (HUN) 63 pts

5. Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 54 pts

6. Michael Andrew (USA) 54 pts

7. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 36 pts

8. Ruixuan Zhang (CHN) 33 pts

Running Series Leaders

Women:

Rank Country Family Name First Name Total Cluster 1 Budapest (HUN) Berlin (GER) 1 – AUS CAMPBELL Cate 243 150 42 51 2 – HUN HOSSZU Katinka 240 156 48 36 3 – SWE COLEMAN Michelle 135 75 21 39 4 – HUN JAKABOS Zsuzsanna 120 63 30 27 5 – AUS SEEBOHM Emily 105 105 0 0 6 – NED TOUSSAINT Kira 90 0 42 48 7 – AUS GOUGH Maddy 69 27 21 21 8 – AUS BARRATT Holly 66 66 0 0

Men: