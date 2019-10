Sjostrom Leads Early ISL MVP Standings By 18.5 After Naples

Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom is the early favorite to win the International Swimming League’s Year 1 MVP award after 50-plus-point performances in both Indy and Naples.

Her teammate Chad le Clos is the closest competitor, but is 18-and-a-half points back after two meets, and hasn’t outscored Sjostrom at either meet. Caeleb Dressel could be in the hunt if he keeps up his 57.5-point pace from Naples, but he has only the U.S. derby and a likely Championship meet to make a run at Sjostrom, who will likely swim the European derby and the Championship meet.

Running MVP Totals Through Naples