Chase Kalisz Will Miss Lewisville & Budapest Meets of ISL for LA Current

As teams arrive, or prepare to arrive, in Lewisville, Texas for the first Group B meet of the 2019 International Swimming League season, the Los Angeles Current have made some last-minute changes to their lineup.

Of the 27-swimmer lineup announced earlier this week, the Current will lose 2 swimmers for Lewisville, though they’ve added 3 to their roster to bring them to 28 expected to swim this weekend.

American swimmer Chase Kalisz will miss the meets in Lewisville and Budapest, the Current reported to SwimSwam on Wednesday evening. The 25-year old Kalisz was the 2017 World Champion and 2018 Pan Pac Champion in both the 200 IM and 400 IM. At the 2019 World Championships, he took one medal: bronze in the 200 IM. He missed the final altogether in the 400 IM.

Kalisz’ versatility is valuable in the ISL format, as he would have been a possible top-half contributor in all 5 races over 200 meters, in addition to the 400 IM. The Current still have Andrew Seliskar with a very similar skill set, and have added Matthew Josa in Kalisz’s place. Josa is versatile like Kalisz, but prefers the shorter distances: he’s a very good 100 backstroker, 100 butterflyer, and 200 IMer. In 2019, his best times were 50.4 in the 100 free mid-season, 52.2 in the 100 fly at the Pan American Games, and 23.8 in the 50 fly mid-season.

The Current’s women’s sprint group takes another hit with Israeli swimmer Andi Murez out of the meet in Lewisville. The Current, who still had room on their 14-swimmer women’s roster before Murez’s withdrawal, have added Linnea Mack and Bailey Andison to their group for Lewisville.

The Current are already going to be without sprinter Amy Bilquist for Lewisville.

Mack is the primary 1-to-1 replacement for Murez. The former UCLA Bruin had a breakout long course season in 2019 at 23-years old, swimming best times in the long course 50 free (25.35), 100 free (54.78), and 100 fly (58.87). Murez’s best time in the 50 free, also from 2019, in long course is a little better than Mack’s (25.1), and she’s been a little faster in her career and in 2019 in the 100 free. Mack’s 100 fly time would make her valuable on most teams, but the Current are stacked in the women’s sprint butterfly races with Kendyl Stewart, Farida Osman, Aly Tetzloff, and Beryl Gastaldello all strong options in that race.

Bailey Andison, a first-year pro from Indiana University, is primarily an IM swimmer, with breaststroke being her best single-stroke specialty. Her long course bests in the 200 and 400 IM, both from 2019, are 2:11.33 and 4:45.20, respectively. The women’s IM fields are fairly thin in the ISL, so a peak performance from her could steal some surprise points. Kathleen Baker (200 IM), Leah Smith (400 IM), Ella Eastin (200 IM and 400 IM), and Anastasia Gorbenko (200 IM and 400 IM) are also IM options for the Current.

