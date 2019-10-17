Japanese Flyer Rei Kuramoto Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rei Kuramoto has verbally committed to Georgia Tech for 2020-21.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Georgia Institute of Technology! This wouldn’t have been possible without my family, friends and coaches, ありがとう❤️ I am very thankful and cannot wait to join the swarm! Go yellow jackets!!🐝💛”

Currently living in Kanagawa, Japan, Kuramoto trained and competed with Burlingame Aquatic Club through the summer of 2017. She was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American during her sophomore year at Burlingame High School and was a Winter Juniors West finalist in 2016. Logically, most of her best times in SCY come from the 2016/17 season:

100 free – 52.57

200 free – 1:52.36

100 fly – 56.07

200 fly – 2:01.33

200 IM – 2:03.80

Since moving back to Japan, most of her LCM best times have come from the summer of 2018 which she spent in the United States training and competing with BAC. One exception: she scored a PB in the 200 free at the 2019 Japan High School Championships in August.

Competing with BAC at 2018 Santa Clara Futures, she placed 4th in the 200 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, 12th in the 200 IM, 17th in the 100 free, and 18th in the 200 free.

100 free – 58.88

200 free – 2:04.52

100 fly – 1:02.57

200 fly – 2:16.56

200 IM – 2:23.47

Georgia Tech will have graduated its top butterflyers from last season by the time Kuramoto begins. It took 54.80/ 2:01.40 to score in the 100/200 fly at 2019 ACC Women’s Championships.

