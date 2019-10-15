Academy Bullets’ Will Raidt Sends Verbal to Harvard for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Academy Bullet Will Raidt has announced his verbal commitment to the admissions process* at Harvard for 2020. Raidt is a senior at Oak Park & River Forest High School in the greater Chicago area.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 21.46

100y free – 45.57

200y free – 1:37.97

500y free – 4:30.96

100y back – 50.37

200y back – 1:48.98

50y fly – 22.78

100y fly – 50.03

200y fly – 1:50.52

Raidt is a versatile sprinter, with range in freestyle and speed in fly and back, too. At the 2019 IHSA Boys HS Championships, Raidt placed third in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 fly. He also split 22.09 fly on their 200 medley relay and 20.66 anchoring their 200 free relay.

At the 2019 Ivy League Champs, Raidt would’ve made the 200 free B-final and C-finals in the 200 back and 200 fly.

Raidt joins Arik Katz, Quinn Harron, Dylan Rhee, Zach Bartel, and Aayush Deshpande in Harvard’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.