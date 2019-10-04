2019 Speedo Junior Nat’l Champion Dylan Rhee Sends Verbal to Harvard for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dylan Rhee of Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics in New York, NY, has announced his verbal commitment to the admissions process* at Harvard for 2020.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Harvard University! I’m grateful to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for allowing this dream to become a reality. Incredibly proud to call this place home for the next four years! #GoCrimson

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 54.94

200y breast – 1:57.14

200y IM – 1:49.50

400y IM – 3:52.37

Representing Trinity School, Rhee won the 100 breast and 200 IM titles at last year’s Ivy Prep League Champs (not to get confused with the Ivy League in the NCAA). With his times right now, he comes in as a likely A-finalist in the 200 breast at the Ivy level, while he’s just off of what it took to make the A-final in the 100 breast last year. Rhee is also a valuable IM’er, and would’ve made the B-final in the 400 IM at Ivies last year.

This summer, Rhee won the 200 breast at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships (2:13.54) while he also placed 18th in the 100 breast (1:03.44).

Rhee is a timely pickup for Harvard, who graduates its top breaststroker Daniel Chang after this season. Chang was Harvard’s medley breaststroker and was 54.1/1:56.3 last year at the Ivy League Championships.

He’ll join Arik Katz, Quinn Harron, and Will Raidt in Harvard’s class of 2024.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

