York YMCA Freestyler Logan McFadden Verbally Commits to West Virginia

Logan McFadden, who hails from New Freedom, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to West Virginia University for 2020-21. He’ll join future teammates Jared Carter and Joe Schaefer in the class of 2024.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at West Virginal University! Thank you to everybody who has helped me reach this point in my life. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

McFadden specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. He is a senior at Susquehannock High School in Glen Rock, PA, and swims year-round for York YMCA. He is coming off a very successful long-course season that saw him hit lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/300/400/800/1500 free and 200 fly at 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships. He took 5th in the 200m free (1:55.40), 4th in the 400 (4:05.28), 5th in the 800 (8:33.99), 5th in the 1500 (16:16.40), and 16th in the 200 fly (2:11.19 in prelims). At Short Course YNats last April, McFadden improved his 50/200/1000 free and 100 fly times. He scored points in the 200 free (12th), 500 free (18th), 1000 free (16th), and 1650 free (14th).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:43.87

1000 free – 9:22.44

500 free – 4:32.13

200 free – 1:39.73

West Virginia was light in distance freestylers last year, so McFadden and Carter, whose times are similar, will be a good addition to the roster. The pair will have two years in Morgantown with West Virginia’s top distance scorer from last season, sophomore Tom Hubbard and one with Max Gustafson.

