WVU Adds 2020 Verbal Commitment from Breaststroker Joe Schaefer

Joe Schaefer, who hails from Annandale, Virginia, has announced his intention to swim for West Virginia University beginning in the fall of 2020.

“Incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for West Virginia University! Thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get here. Can’t wait to be a mountaineer! #HailWV”

Schaefer is a junior at W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He specializes in breaststroke and IM and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in both the 100 breast and 200 breast. At the 2019 VHSL Class 6A State Championships, he placed 6th in the 100 breast (57.93) and 12th in the 200 IM (1:56.41). In club swimming, where he represents Machine Aquatics, Schaefer competed at the recent NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100/200 breast and 100/200 IM. He finaled in the 100/200 breast and went best times in the 50 breast and 100 IM. The previous week he had notched PBs in the 50/200 free and 200 back at Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships. His best performances in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly date from December’s NCAP Tom Dolan Invitational. Schaefer improved in all his events last summer: LCM 50 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:02.62

100 breast – 56.28

200 IM – 1:54.07

