YOTA’s Jared Carter Announces Verbal Commitment to West Virginia

Jared Carter from Raleigh, North Carolina has announced his intention to swim at West Virginia University where he will join verbal commit Joe Schaefer in the class of 2024. Carter is a senior at Green Hope High School in Cary. He swims year-round for YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team and specializes in distance freestyle. Competing for Green Hope at the 2019 NCHSAA 4A State Championships, he placed 7th in the 500 free (4:38.03) and 10th in the 200 free (1:42.26), contributing to Green Hope’s team title. Carter is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 800/1000 and 1500/1650. He swam the mile at 2018 Winter Juniors East, then wrapped up his short-course season competing at YMCA Short Course Nationals. There, he entered the 200/500/1000/1650 free and placed 24th in the 500 and 1000 and 16th in the 1650. His most successful outing last short-course season, though, was 26th Annual YOTA/Arena Capital Classic at the beginning of December. There, he updated his PBs in the 50/1000/1650 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. This summer he had significant drops in LCM. Competing at TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championship, he improved year-over-year by 2 seconds in the 200m free (1:57.88), 4.4 seconds in the 400m free (4:06.34), 17 seconds in the 800m free (8:29.04), 26.4 seconds in the 1500m free (16:07.62), and 7.3 seconds in the 200m IM.

Carter will have two years in Morgantown with West Virginia’s top distance scorer from last season, sophomore Tom Hubbard and one with Max Gustafson.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:40.09

1000 free – 9:28.24

500 free – 4:33.51

200 free – 1:42.26

400 IM – 4:09.06

