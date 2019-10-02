Programs Across the Country Receive Their Championship Rings

While conference and NCAA Championships were handed out in February and March of this year, most schools wait until the following school year to award their championship rings. Some schools use alumni or intrasquad meets, while other programs use special ceremonies or home football games to honor their athletes. For each team, the ceremony marks a celebration of the achievements from a season earlier.

The Stanford women received their NCAA Division I national championship rings this summer, while the Cal men will receive theirs at the home football game weekend when Cal hosts Oregon State on October 19th.

Below are college programs that we could find ring posting ceremonies for on social media. Have others that we missed? Post them in the comments!

ACC Women’s Title: North Carolina State University

The Pack women received their ACC Championship rings on September 27th during the program’s annual Wolfpack Games. This is their 2nd title for the program in 3 years.

This team is all heart. Up close and personal with our women’s championship rings. pic.twitter.com/aCWD68Hwjc — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) September 27, 2019

ACC Men’s Title: North Carolina State University

The Pack men also received their hardware during the annual WolfPack Games on September 27th. This marks five ACC titles in the row for the program.

All we have to say is 🤩. pic.twitter.com/ujJhAoER3Z — NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) September 27, 2019

Big 10 Title: Indiana University Hoosiers

The Hoosiers claimed their 3rd consecutive and 27th overall conference crown by winning 13 of 21 events at Big 10’s. They were honored with their rings on September 7th during a home football game at Memorial Stadium.

SEC Men’s Title: University of Florida Gators

The Gators won their 7th consecutive SEC title this past February and were honored on September 23rd during the university’s Champions Parade one of their home football games.

3️⃣ of our SEC championship teams were recognized during halftime of the @gatorsfb’s win this past weekend‼️ 🏆🏆🏆#GoGators #GatorsAlways 🐊 pic.twitter.com/02dWPILO83 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) September 23, 2019

Division I Women’s National Championship Title: Stanford University

The Stanford women’s program brought home their 3rd straight national title this year. The program received their championship rings over the summer during a ceremony of champions.

Division I Men’s National Championship Title: University of California Berkeley

The Cal Men’s program brought home the national championship this year which marks the programs 6th national title. The Golden Bears were honored on September 28th at California Memorial Stadium during a home football game. The program will receive their rings on October 19th.

Division II Men’s & Women’s National Championship Title: Queens University of Charlotte

The Royals were honored with a ring ceremony on September 20th marking their 10th straight national championship (5 for the men, 5 for the women).

Division III Women’s National Championship Title: Emory University

On September 11th, the Emory Eagles were honored and received their national championship rings at an event hosted by Emory President Dr. Claire Sterk. This win marks the programs 10th consecutive title in the closet DIII national championship meet in history.