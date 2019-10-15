Iron Announces Roster for Lewisville Debut at International Swimming League

The Hungarian based Iron team of the International Swimming League will make its debut next weekend in Lewisville, Texas

Led by superstar, Olympic champion, and World Record holder Katinka Hosszu, the team will take a roster of 13 women and 12 men to Lewisville. That will leave them with a lot of gaps to fill – teams are allowed to bring 14 athletes of each gender, with 2 of those 14 being relay-only. With just 12 men, especially, that will put a lot of pressure on athletes to load up their schedules with 46 slots to fill for each gender.

Absent from previously-announced rosters for Iron on the men’s side will be Norway’s Henrik Christiansen, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, Dutch swimmers Jesse Puts and Arno Kamminga, and Hungarian David Verraszto. Puts and Kamminga, for their part, are both entered in the Martinez Cup this weekend, which is a qualifying meet for the Dutch for the European Short Course Championships. Iron has added another Hungarian, Gergely Gyurta, to their roster for this meet. A distance specialist, who is a former European Champion in the 1500 free, his biggest ISL contribution will be in the 400 free and 400 IM.

The stars of that men’s group are Kristof Milak, who at 19-years old broke Michael Phelps’ World Record in the 200 fly this summer, and Vlad Morozov, who is one of the top short course swimmers in the world and is the current FINA World Cup Series points leader for 2019.

The women’s team is closer to full force for Iron, including Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who is not going to the Martinez meet. The team will, however, be missing another Dutch swimmer, Kira Toussaint, which is a significant blow given that she swam lifetime bests and broke Dutch Records in both the 50 back (27.49) and 100 back (59.46) in long course last weekend in Berlin at the World Cup. She also swam a lifetime best in the 200 back.

The team will have one of the ultimate difference-makers in the series on the women’s side: the team’s star and icon Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu is the winningest swimmer in the history of the FINA World Cup series, easily, and is a 5-time series champion.

The Iron women have also added a last-minute name to their roster: Russia’s Veronika Andrusenko. She is the Russian Record holder in the 100, 200, and 400 freestyles in short course meters – the course used in ISL meets.

Iron will also feature Gunnar Bentz: the only American swimmer who is signed with a European team.

Iron will race against the New York Breakers, LA Current, and London Roar this weekend in Lewisville, and the weekend after the group will travel to Budapest for an Iron ‘home’ meet.