Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Iron Announces Roster for Lewisville Debut at International Swimming League

The Hungarian based Iron team of the International Swimming League will make its debut next weekend in Lewisville, Texas

Led by superstar, Olympic champion, and World Record holder Katinka Hosszu, the team will take a roster of 13 women and 12 men to Lewisville. That will leave them with a lot of gaps to fill – teams are allowed to bring 14 athletes of each gender, with 2 of those 14 being relay-only. With just 12 men, especially, that will put a lot of pressure on athletes to load up their schedules with 46 slots to fill for each gender.

Absent from previously-announced rosters for Iron on the men’s side will be Norway’s Henrik Christiansen, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches, Dutch swimmers Jesse Puts and Arno Kamminga, and Hungarian David Verraszto. Puts and Kamminga, for their part, are both entered in the Martinez Cup this weekend, which is a qualifying meet for the Dutch for the European Short Course Championships. Iron has added another Hungarian, Gergely Gyurta, to their roster for this meet. A distance specialist, who is a former European Champion in the 1500 free, his biggest ISL contribution will be in the 400 free and 400 IM.

The stars of that men’s group are Kristof Milak, who at 19-years old broke Michael Phelps’ World Record in the 200 fly this summer, and Vlad Morozov, who is one of the top short course swimmers in the world and is the current FINA World Cup Series points leader for 2019.

The women’s team is closer to full force for Iron, including Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who is not going to the Martinez meet. The team will, however, be missing another Dutch swimmer, Kira Toussaint, which is a significant blow given that she swam lifetime bests and broke Dutch Records in both the 50 back (27.49) and 100 back (59.46) in long course last weekend in Berlin at the World Cup. She also swam a lifetime best in the 200 back.

The team will have one of the ultimate difference-makers in the series on the women’s side: the team’s star and icon Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu is the winningest swimmer in the history of the FINA World Cup series, easily, and is a 5-time series champion.

The Iron women have also added a last-minute name to their roster: Russia’s Veronika Andrusenko. She is the Russian Record holder in the 100, 200, and 400 freestyles in short course meters – the course used in ISL meets.

Iron will also feature Gunnar Bentz: the only American swimmer who is signed with a European team.

Iron will race against the New York Breakers, LA Current, and London Roar this weekend in Lewisville, and the weekend after the group will travel to Budapest for an Iron ‘home’ meet.

WOMEN MEN
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Robert Glinta
Alia Atkinson Vladimir Morozov
Mie Nielsen Peter John Stevens
Fanny Lecluyse Szabó Szebasztián
Jessica Vall Pieter Timmers
Kimberly Buys Milák Kristóf
Hosszú Katinka Bohus Richárd
Jakabos Zsu Kozma Dominik
Késely Ajna Gunnar Bentz
Kim Busch Telegdy Ádám
Veronika Andrusenko Erik Persson
Burián Kata Gyurta Gergely
Jenna Laukkanen

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DBSwims

Is it just me or is it strange that Gunnar Bentz is the only american (I think) that is on a European ISL team.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

Keep in mind that each country had an ‘exclusive’ period to sign athletes from that country before the rest of the world could grab them. I think in the excitement, most athletes rushed to sign rather than waiting to see what the market could do for them if they waited.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

A couple things….Gunnar has been to many intl meets and he probably knows several of his teammates. Also part of the learning experience is to meet new people in this format. There are a few non Americans on the Cali teams and I am sure they fit in well!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
Troyy

Isn’t Cate Campbell the leader in the World Cup Series, not Hosszu?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

You’re right, fixed that above.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Heyitsme

Weird. Is there reasoning behind this?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

Behind what, exactly?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Heyitsme

How Gunnar is on a European team.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Olympian

What is actually “weird” in my opinion is having such separate teams.
I wish there was more diversity regarding the rosters

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
Old Man Chalmers

elaborate

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!