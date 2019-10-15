2x IHSA Runner-Up Aayush Deshpande Joins Harvard Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aayush Deshpande of Fox Valley Swim Team has announced his verbal commitment to the admissions process* at Harvard for 2020. Deshpande is a senior at Waubonsie Valley High School in the greater Chicago area.

I am excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Harvard!! A huge thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Can’t wait to be part of such a special team!! #GoCrimson

TOP TIMES

50y free – 21.64

100y free – 45.27

200y free – 1:37.25

500y free – 4:31.80

200y back – 1:49.91

50y fly – 22.43

100y fly – 48.92

200y fly – 1:48.56

200y IM – 1:49.47

400y IM – 3:55.62

Deshpande was the 2019 IHSA runner-up in both the 100 fly and 200 IM. He also split 21.86 fly on Waubonsie Valley’s 200 medley relay and 44.78 on their 400 free relay.

At the 2019 Ivy League Champs, Deshpande would’ve made the 200 free B-final, the 200 fly B-final, and the C-final in the 100 fly. On their roster last year, Deshpande would’ve ranked third in the 200 fly, fifth in the 200 free, fifth in the 200 IM, and sixth in the 100 fly.

Deshpande joins Arik Katz, Quinn Harron, Dylan Rhee, Zach Bartel, and Will Raidt in Harvard’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.