Marshall Gains Verbal From Tennessee’s Avery Wilson For 20-21

Chattanooga, Tennessee native and Baylor Swim Club member, Avery Wilson, has committed to Marshall University Class of 2020.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Marshall University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way! I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team for the next 4 years! GO HERD! 💚💚”

Wilson, a butterfly specialist, is set to make a big impact at Marshall during her freshman year. Over the summer, Wilson competed at both the Future Championships-Greensboro and Southeastern Long Course Championships. At Futures, Wilson achieved a best time in the 50m free (28.67) while at Southeastern’s she clocked personal bests in 50m fly (29.21) and 100m fly (1:05.24) finishing in 16th and 17th place respectively. Wilson is also a 2019 NCSA Spring Championship qualifier. There she swam best times in the 50, 100, and 200 yard butterfly events as well as the 50 yard breaststroke.

Wilson swims for the Baylor School where she competed at three TISCA Tennessee High School State Championship meets. She was a finalist in both 2018 and 2019 in the 100 fly, finishing 14th both years.

Marshall finished 4th at the 2019 C-USA Championships. Wilson’s best times would place her in B finals for both the 100 and 200 butterfly. She joins Canadian breaststroker, Paige Banton, in the Class of 2024.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.71

100 free – 54.74

200 free – 1:57.72

50 fly – 26.06

100 fly – 57.17

200 fly – 2:06.52

