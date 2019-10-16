Peaty, Guy, Scott, Belmonte All Absent from London Roar Roster for Lewisville

The London Roar will send a roster of 13 men and 13 women to their first-ever International Swimming League (ISL) meet this coming weekend in Lewisville, Texas. Competition will run October 19th and 20th.

The team will be without many of its biggest stars: specifically its British contingent, who are elsewhere in the United States on a training trip in Arizona. Among those absent: Adam Peaty, the World Record holding breaststroker who is arguably the most dominant in his events in the world (though not as much in short course as long course).

The team will also be missing Spaniard Mireia Belmonte. The reason for her absence is unclear, but she has been dealing with ongoing health issues over the last 2 years that led to her finishing no higher than 8th (in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles) at the World Championships. In peak form, the 28-year old Belmonte would be one of the most valuable swimmers in the league – she has 4 Olympic medals, and at the 2014 World Short Course Championships won 4 individual gold medals in a marathon schedule that included 200 fly, 400 IM, 400 free, and 800 free.

With only 14 announced men and 15 announced women coming into this week, a few new names have appeared on the Roar roster to help fill their roster for the absences.

Missing from Lewisville Roster:

Added to Lewisville Roster:

While the absence of a true superstar like Peaty hurts the Roar’s roster, they are still well-covered in the breaststrokes thanks to Russia’ Kirill Prigoda, who was the 2018 World Short Course Champion in the 200 breaststroke; and Matthew Wilson, who rose to a surprise silver in the 200 breaststroke at last summer’s World Championships in long course.

The bigger hit will be to their men’s and mixed relays, especially, without James Guy and Duncan Scott. Guy was 7th at the World Championships in the 100 fly while Scott took a bronze medal in the 200 free and finished 5th in the 200 IM. ALong with Peaty, they made up three-fourths of Great Britain’s gold medal winning and European Record 400 medley relay, with Scott and Guy both swimming in finals on the country’s 5th-place 400 free and 800 free relays.

The additions of Peter Bernek and Bruno Fratus will help a little there, though neither is a perfect fit. Fratus is almost exclusively a 50 meter swimmer at this point of his career, while Bernek will help cover for Duncan and Guy in the 200 (1:47.4/1:42.4 bests) and 400 (3:46.2/3:34.3) bests, but isn’t as good in the 100 (50.2/48.8 bests). He is a better short course swimmer than long course swimmer, generally, so he should still be able to help with the London relays alongside Kyle Chalmers and Cam McEvoy, who in long course are the #2 and #3 all-time performers in textile suits.

The team also still has the best women’s sprint group in the league, including Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell and Emma McKeon. That group is the 3 fastest legs of 4 that own the current World Record in the women’s 400 free relay.

The London Roar will compete against the New York Breakers, LA Current, and Iron this weekend in Lewisville. For all 4 teams, which make up “Group B” of the league, this is their debut after “Group A” swam the last 2 weekends in Indianapolis and Naples, Italy. For London, the goal will be to keep themselves in close enough contention to Iron at this meet to have a chance at making up ground later in the season. From Group A, Energy Standard won both meets and is a near-lock for Vegas, while Aqua Centurions lost both meets and are essentially eliminated from championship contention.

London Roar roster for Lewisville stop of ISL 2019: