Cate Campbell Excited for Skins Showdown (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Cate Campbell (LON) – 23.33 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (IRO) – 23.71 Bronte Campbell (LON) – 24.31 Margo Geer (LAC) – 24.33 Kim Busch (IRO) – 24.37 Pernille Blume (NYB) – 24.51 Catie DeLoof (NYB) – 24.53 Farida Osman (LAC) – 24.72

Not nearly as close in the women’s event, as Cate Campbell, swimming in lane 2, beat Ranomi Kromowidjojo by nearly four-tenths of a second, 23.33 to 23.71. Bronte Campbell took 3rd in 24.31, earning the Roar some big points. It was very tight in the middle of the race, as only 0.06s separated Campbell from 5th place finisher Kim Busch of Iron (24.37), with the Current’s Margo Geer sandwiched in between the two with a 24.33.

Cate Campbell is an incredible weapon – she was faster than Group A winner Sarah Sjostrom at either Group A meet. Iron’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo broke up the Campbell duo, and that’s key. That absolutely has to happen tomorrow, or Iron is probably toast and London might be the overall team favorites. It’s more bad news for the Breakers: Blume should be among the top-tier contenders with the Campbells and Sjostrom, but she was just 6th and will need a big swim tomorrow to make it out of the first round of skins.