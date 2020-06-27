USA Swimming Will Sanction Meets in July, Times Won’t Count for National Meets

USA Swimming has announced that it will allow competitions to resume in July with some restrictions.

However, times achieved during meets in July will not count towards qualification for any USA Swimming programs (including national select camps) or meets above the LSC level, including Zones, Sectionals, Futures, Junior Nationals, Nationals, the US Open, or Olympic Trials. LSCs will be allowed to use times under their own guidelines.

In its press release, USA Swimming said that this is being done, “with the recognition that many of our clubs have limited or no access to facilities, and to maintain a level playing field.”

Notably, USA Swimming has not released updated time standards for the Olympic Trials after they were postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus.

The organization also announced that during the month that it will only sanction meets composed of teams from the same LSC. The LSC represented will be determined by the host team.

USA Swimming has already announced its “crawl, walk, race” guidelines for returning to competition, which will still be implanted under the new plan.

Additionally, all meets will be subject to state and local guidelines, while all clubs planning to attend meets must develop return to competition plans.

USA Swimming has not sanctioned meets since they recommended that they be cancelled on March 12. The organization later mandated cancellation of all meets and suspended all sanctions through June 30.