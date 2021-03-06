TAC’s Claire Curzan Unleashes 49.51 SCY 100 Fly to Shatter Own 15-16 NAG

2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet

TAC 16-year-old Claire Curzan shattered her own National Age Group Record in the SCY 100 fly tonight at the Cary Sectionals. Curzan blasted a 49.51 in tonight’s final of the women’s 100 fly, winning the race by nearly 4 seconds. The swim comes in .22 seconds under her previous lifetime best of 49.73, which stood, until tonight, as the girls 15-16 NAG.

Additionally, Curzan’s performance tonight is the 7th-fastest women’s SCY 100 fly in history. Her previous best of 49.73 was tied for 11th-fastest all-time with UVA star Kate Douglass. Curzan remains the 5th-fastest performer of all-time, behind only Louise Hansson, Maggie MacNeil, Erika Brown, and Kelsi Dahlia. At just 16 years old, tonight’s performance puts Curzan just .13 seconds off Erika Brown‘s American Record (49.38), and .25 seconds off the U.S. Open Record, held by Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil (49.26).

Women’s SCY 100 Fly All-Time Performances

Women’s SCY 100 Fly All-Time Performers

Here is a split comparison between Curzan’s 49.51 tonight, and her previous best of 49.73:

3/5/2021 8/8/2020 1st 50 22.85 23.07 2nd 50 26.66 26.66 Final Time 49.51 49.73

Incredibly, Curzan’s 2nd 50 split tonight was the exact same as it was when she swam her former previous best in August 2020. The difference for Curzan tonight was that she took the race out under 23 seconds on the first 50, splitting a blistering 22.85. The only 1st 50 split we could find that was faster than 22.85 was Erika Brown‘s 22.83 she swam during her American Record performance of 49.38.