Daily Swim Coach Workout #364

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD Nationa/Champ
Monday/Tuesday PM [1/4-5/21]
C2/W1
New Opportunit: Build foundations of speed/endurance/ strength/ flexibilit/ positive growth Mindset!
16×75
[4 free dpc 4 dolphins @ walls! @1:05/ 4 bk-br-fr 3 dolphs and 2 [email protected]:10/4 fly as r-l-full dpc 4 [email protected]@1:10/ 4 k-sc-dr @3bobs]
Finz 600 straight [25 k r/25 k l/25 k on b/25 shooter under, all flow g3] rythym/timing/flow like a porpoise
4×25 stroke rebuilding @ Coach
Zoomers 20×25 [5 each strong 25K/25Sw @:45]
4×25 stroke rebuilding @ Coach
2x
2×200 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20)
6×50 back, fast turns! @:40/:45/:50
4×100 fr @ base
6×25 fly strong @:35
Fast MP Turns/ dive bursts
150 recovery
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
