Daily Swim Coach Workout #364

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD Nationa/Champ

Monday/Tuesday PM [1/4-5/21]

C2/W1

New Opportunit: Build foundations of speed/endurance/ strength/ flexibilit/ positive growth Mindset!

16×75

[4 free dpc 4 dolphins @ walls! @1:05/ 4 bk-br-fr 3 dolphs and 2 [email protected]:10/4 fly as r-l-full dpc 4 [email protected]@1:10/ 4 k-sc-dr @3bobs]

Finz 600 straight [25 k r/25 k l/25 k on b/25 shooter under, all flow g3] rythym/timing/flow like a porpoise

4×25 stroke rebuilding @ Coach

Zoomers 20×25 [5 each strong 25K/25Sw @:45]

4×25 stroke rebuilding @ Coach

2x

2×200 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20)

6×50 back, fast turns! @:40/:45/:50

4×100 fr @ base

6×25 fly strong @:35

Fast MP Turns/ dive bursts

150 recovery