Nic Fink Gives Full Account of 6-Week Georgia Training Camp in Athens (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov
- American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
- Jr. World Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog), 2:11.92
- Will Licon (Longhorn), 2:12.40
- Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics), 2:12.96
It was tight into the last wall, yet Nic Fink pulled off an impressive closing finish to win the 200 breast at 2:11.92. Taking second place was Will Licon at 2:12.40, just ahead of Josh Prenot (2:12.96). Placing fourth was prelims leader Kevin Cordes at 2:12.63.
Fink and Licon currently rank 4th and 5th respectively in the nation at 2:11.28 from January while Prenot now moves up to 6th in the nation. Stanford’s Daniel Roy holds the top time in the nation at 2:08.89.
Winning the B-final was Connor Morikawa at 2:18.04.