Nic Fink Gives Full Account of 6-Week Georgia Training Camp in Athens (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov
  • American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
  • Jr. World Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson
  1. Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog), 2:11.92
  2. Will Licon (Longhorn), 2:12.40
  3. Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics), 2:12.96

It was tight into the last wall, yet Nic Fink pulled off an impressive closing finish to win the 200 breast at 2:11.92. Taking second place was Will Licon at 2:12.40, just ahead of Josh Prenot (2:12.96). Placing fourth was prelims leader Kevin Cordes at 2:12.63.

Fink and Licon currently rank 4th and 5th respectively in the nation at 2:11.28 from January while Prenot now moves up to 6th in the nation. Stanford’s Daniel Roy holds the top time in the nation at 2:08.89.

Winning the B-final was Connor Morikawa at 2:18.04.

